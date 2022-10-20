Celebrate a Latin American holiday that reunites the living and the dead in an exhibit at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Oct. 25 through Nov. 4.

Dia De Los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, will be held at the Edna Carlsten Gallery with an opening reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 25. The free event will include information about the holiday, as well as light appetizers, refreshments a photobooth and music. The gallery is on the second floor of the Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point.

Dia De Los Muertos celebrations include an ofrenda, an altar offering that features photos of loved ones who have passed. Those attending the opening reception are encouraged to bring a photo of a loved one to share for the duration of the exhibit. The ofrenda is open to all nationalities, ethnicities and identities.

Step into new worlds at laser light and educational shows at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium.

Laser light shows set to rock music will be offered at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 2-5. Tickets will be available at the door starting at 7:30 p.m. and will be valid for that evening only. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for students and $4 for UW-Stevens Point students with I.D.

The laser show schedule includes:

Oct. 26 and Nov. 3 – Laser Zeppelin

Oct. 27 – Laser Vinyl (Classic rock with Kiss, Queen, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Van Halen, Pink Floyd and more)

Oct. 28 and Nov. 5 – Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon

Oct. 29 and Nov. 2 – Pink Floyd’s The Wall

Nov. 4 – Laser Beatles

Planetarium shows are offered at 2 p.m. Sundays. The educational shows are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. Shows in November include:

Nov. 6 – “Two Small Pieces of Glass” – Learn how telescopes have helped astronomers over the years.

Nov. 13 – “The Birth of the Solar System” – Trace the role collisions played in the formation of the solar system.

Nov. 20 – “Mars Quest” – Discover the past, present and future of Mars.

A free junior scientist program, “Mice and the Moon,” will be offered 3:30-4 p.m. Nov. 20, in collaboration with the UW-Stevens Point Museum of Natural History. Aimed at young children, the show features two mice traveling around the moon.

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more can schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2208 or completing an online request form. There is a cost of $35 per group for these presentations.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory telescope is open for free, public viewings from 8:30-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday evenings. Viewings will be held only if the skies are clear and the temperature is above 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

The planetarium and observatory are on the second and fourth floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

Learn more at https://www3.uwsp.edu/physastr/plan_obs/Pages/default.aspx.