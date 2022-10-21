Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wisconsin-based meat service is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of flavored beef strips sold on or before Oct. 19.

Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, Wis., said the beef strips were sold at wholesale and at retail stores.

The recall was initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. “Evidence shows that the products may be adulterated,” according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The USDA defines adulterated food as those that potentially contain poisonous substances or has been prepared under insanitary conditions.

All packages are vacuum-sealed in various weights carrying a mark of inspection with establishment No. 74. The recalled product includes:

Hot Beef Strips

Regular Beef Strips

BBQ Beef Strips

A Class I recall reflects “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to the WDATCP.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products.

Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Rick Kastenson, Harry Hansen Meat Service, at 262 835-9510.

More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA’s website at www.fsis.usda.gov.