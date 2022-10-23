Wausau Pilot & Review

Wednesday Receptionist Needed: Catholic Charities is looking for an office receptionist Wednesday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. weekly. Contact Jill or Erin at 715-849-3311 to find out more.

Become a Refugee Co-Sponsor: ECDC Multicultural Community Center provides help for newcomers in many ways, including locating housing, transportation, work, and healthcare. Volunteer alongside a case worker to help new families feel welcome in our community. Contact eyonke@ecdcus.org with questions or to get involved!

Love to Clean? Good News Project is looking for assistance with office cleaning once a week during business hours. Contact Rouleen at 715-843-5985 or rouleen@goodnewswi.com for more details.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Household items and toiletries needed: The Women’s Community provides free, confidential services for victims of violence. Their pantry’s greatest needs include new pillows, laundry detergent, toothbrushes, baby wipes, dish soap, iPhone/android chargers, and charging blocks for USB cords. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or drop off items during business hours Monday through Friday at 3200 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau.

Donate pots and pans:! Keep Area Teens Safe is in need of new pots and pans to help them continue to provide meals for runaway and homeless youth in Marathon County. Email Kathleen at director@katsinc.org for more information.

Do you love to quilt, knit, or crochet? Marshfield Medical Clinic in Weston is in need of lap/throw blankets as well as 3×5 comfort cloths. Please drop off items with the screener or volunteer at Door 4.

More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities: Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.