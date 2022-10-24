By Shereen Siewert

A Catholic priest serving two Wausau parishes is no longer in the ministry, after an allegation of “sexual misconduct” with a minor.

Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce. Photo: Diocese of La Crosse

Parishioners at several Wausau Catholic churches learned of the accusation Oct. 23 during Sunday worship services. The abuse was referred to as “sexual misconduct with a minor,” rather than “sexual abuse,” in a prepared statement from La Crosse Diocese Bishop William Callahan, when shared with congregations.

Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce, who led the congregations at St. Michael and Resurrection Parishes on the city’s east side, took responsibility for the abuse, which happened several decades ago, also in a prepared statement.

At St. Anne Catholic Church, a noticeably shaken Rev. Thomas Lindner read both statements at the opening of services on Sunday.

Read by Rev. Lindner, the statement from Bishop Callahan said that appropriate notice was given to Rev. Pierce when the complaint was made last week. Pierce was immediately placed on leave and removed from ministerial duties, Callahan wrote, as he asked for prayers for the victim survivor, the affected clergy and the congregations impacted.

Then, Rev. Lindner read a statement from Pierce that confirmed the basis for the allegations.

“After many years of neglect, I am being called to face the wrong I caused someone by behavior inappropriate for a priest,” Pierce said. “Facing up to what I have done now requires that I resign as your pastor.”

No details about the alleged misconduct have been released and church officials did not say where or when the abuse allegedly occurred. Fr. Eric Mashak at Wast Side Parishes referred Wausau Pilot & Review to the La Crosse Diocese for comment, but no response has yet been received.

In April, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice released a statement that showed the agency received more than 200 reports of abuse by members of the clergy accusing more than 150 people of abuse in a single year of investigation. Allegations were made publicly for the first time in 51 of the reports.

In Wisconsin, victims of child sexual assault older than 45 can’t bring criminal charges forward, and for civil cases, the ability to sue ends at age 35.

When the DOJ receives a report of abuse, a victim specialist contacts the survivor to connect him or her to resources while a team that includes an investigator, prosecutor and a victim advocate assess the report to determine next steps. That could include additional questions for the alleged victim, obtaining documentation or referral to local law enforcement, DOJ officials said.

No criminal charges have been filed in Marathon County Circuit Court surrounding the report as of Monday, Oct. 24.

The DOJ is continuing to work with victims of clergy sexual abuse and reports can be made at www.supportsurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 1-877-222-2620.