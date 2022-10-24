Wausau Pilot & Review

A Door County meat processing company is the third Wisconsin-based food producer to issue a recall this month.

Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. The recalled products include:

Jalapeno Cheddar Beef Sticks, approximately 0.6-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before Oct. 10, 2022.

Beef Hot Sticks, approximately 0.6-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before Oct. 11, 2022.

Sweet Bourbon Smoked Beef Strips, approximately 0.4-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before Oct. 10, 2022.

Hotdogs, approximately 1.6-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before Oct. 11, 2022.

These products were sold in Door County at Cherryland Shell in Sturgeon Bay, The Cherry Hut in Fish Creek and Woods Orchard in Egg Harbor. Product labels carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 101.

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe recalled 19 products earlier this month, while Harry Hansen Meat Service recalled beef strips last week.

Like the earlier announcements, this is a Class I recall which indicates “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to state officials.

Evidence shows that the products were misbranded and produced without the benefit of inspection.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Keith Birnschein, Door County Custom Meats, at 920 746-0304.