Terrance J. Lach

Terrance (Terry, TJ, Lucky) James Lach passed away peacefully on October 14, 2022 while in Hospice care at the VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wisconsin. Terry began a long and painful fight with bone cancer in 2020, shortly after the death of his beloved wife of 52 years, Annette (Heinz) Lach.

Terry was born on July 8th, 1946 to Anthony and Lucille (Gaulke) Lach of Wausau, Wisconsin. He was the second youngest–and the only son–of a four-daughter family. Growing up, Terry enjoyed being outdoors with his friends, fishing and hunting, and more than likely, getting into his fair share of mischief. During the winter, Terry would walk to and from school in front of his sisters, blazing a path for them through the snow so their feet wouldn’t become cold and wet. When the school day ended, he would go to work at his parents’ bar, the P&K Tavern, often until closing time. Terry was always a hard worker.

In 1964, Terry made the second best decision of his life when he joined the United States Air Force. He was a man who was proud of his service to his country, with home, scooter, and car adorned with our country’s flag. One of his final requests was to be transferred to the Hospice care of the VA Medical Hospital in Tomah.

On New Year’s Eve, 1967, Terry met the love of his life, Annette Marie Heinz, at the Lark Tavern in Wausau. Five months later, Annette and Terry were married. Asking for Annette’s hand in marriage was the best decision he ever made. Shortly after, Terry began working for GTE, a career that would last until his early retirement. The friendships he made at GTE lasted long beyond his time with the company. Former coworkers Karen and Tom Callahan were regular Friday night dinner companions of Terry and Annette. Both Tom and Curt Bresset were often found at Terry’s bedside during his final weeks and days.

Terry loved woodworking, turning pens, carpentry, spending time with his grandchildren and grand-dogs, and visiting with neighbors and friends. There was nothing Terry couldn’t fix or make.

Terry is survived by his sisters, Patricia (Eldon) Pagel, Sandra (Herman) Hintz, and Sue (Gary) Wolslegel; his son, Kurt (Allison Malloy) Lach and daughter Kari (Lach) Thorpe; grandsons, Ben and Wyat Thorpe and Dayne Malloy; great-grandson Ike Malloy; and many nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Annette, his parents, Anthony and Lucille, his sister, Bonnie Lach, and his brother-in-law, Herman Hintz.

Terry’s children would like to thank his sisters, brothers-in-law, and friends Tom Callahan, Curt Bresset and Deb Nabozny for the care and friendship they provided their father during his last years. They would also like to thank the nurses and staff of the VA Medical Center in Tomah for their compassion and respect.

A funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau, Wisconsin on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. A private interment will take place next spring. Memorials can be made to the Honor Flight Network.

William O. Genrich

William Otto Genrich, 85, of AZ and formerly of Wausau, WI, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Gilbert, Arizona.

He was born on May 29, 1937, in Wausau, WI, son of the late Frank and Margaret (Garves) Genrich. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. As an architect, he designed many of the buildings on Maricopa County Community College campuses and was one of the first groups of architects to use AutoCad.

He is survived by his children, Lesa (Michael) Schuur, Kelli (Jeff) Warren, Jennifer (Edward) Pinnow, and David (Lisa) Genrich; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Rev. Timothy Smith will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau, where military honors will be conducted. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Friday at the church. Helke Funeral Home, Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements.

You may leave messages and condolences for his family at helke.com

James D. Kienbaum

James “Jim” D. Kienbaum, 78, town of Hewitt, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born March 7, 1944 in Wausau, son of the late Ordal and Frances (Krause) Kienbaum. On August 5, 1967, he married Hildegard Rajek at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Edgar. She survives.

Following high school graduation, Jim hauled milk and worked at Marathon Box before taking over the family farm in 1980. He worked as a dairy farmer his whole life and also drove school bus for the Wausau School District from 1980 until 1994. Jim was an avid snowmobiler and was a member of the Nutterville Snow Nuts Snowmobile Club and the Glandon Snow Barons.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed hunting on his land, learning about History, going to Zahrt Implement for a pop and conversation and most of all, spending Thursday nights at State Park Speedway.

Survivors include his loving wife, Hildegard; three children, Lynn (David) Thompson, Scott (Maureen) Kienbaum and Pam Kienbaum, all of Wausau; three grandchildren, Amy Thompson, Auburndale, Ryan Thompson, Wausau and Waylon Kienbaum, Wausau; one brother, Tom (Sharon) Kienbaum, Racine; three brothers-in-law, Robert Rajek, Edgar, Ronald (Darlene) Rajek, Mosinee and Bill (Leann) Rajek, Gleason; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Frank and Bertha Rajek; brother-in-law, Rudy Rajek; and two sisters-in-law, Barbie Rajek and Ardell Rajek.

Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, 238145 Star Road, Aniwa. Rev. Ryan Fehrmann will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Gerald J. Klimpke

Gerald “Jerry” J. Klimpke, 78, town of Johnson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Colonial Health and Rehabilitation Center in Colby, under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

He was born November 24, 1943 in the town of Johnson, son of the late Walter and Lavina (Christenson) Klimpke. On September 2, 1967, he married Phyllis Ortman at Peace Lutheran Church, town of Frankfort. She survives.

Jerry farmed in the town of Johnson his entire life. The two most important pastimes in his life were spending time with his family and farming his land.

Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Phyllis; two children, Tina (James) Borter and William (Joy) Klimpke; five grandchildren, Jessica (Matt) Hein, Zach (Alexa) Borter, Skyler Geiger and Alex and Johnathon, Klimpke; five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Emilie and Braxton Hein and James and Kirsten Geiger; three siblings, Walter Jr. (Carol) Klimpke, Shirley (Clarence) Liss and Ruth Komarek; and four sisters-in-law, Donna Solchenbuger, Betty (David) Holbach, Martha Rodman and Barbara Ortman.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Anna Klimpke; four brothers-in-law, Jack Ortman, James Ortman, Lester Solchenbuger and Gene Rodman; and one sister-in-law, Ramona Ortman.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church, town of Frankfort. Rev. Jeff Tarras will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Elizabeth J. Wiskowski

Elizabeth J. Wiskowski, 92 of Weston passed away October 20, 2022. Elizabeth was born to William and Alice (Bleir) Krake on June 19, 1930.

She married the love of her life, Russell, on a sunny Wednesday, June 22, 1949 at St. Mary Catholic Church. They had 71 wonderful years together. Together they raised seven children and fostered seven more.

Elizabeth is survived by two sons: Mark (Susan) Schofield; Michael (Bonnie) Pewaukee; three daughters: Tina Mandeville, Madison & Weston; Mary (James) Nechuta, Mosinee; Lisa (Paul) Krause, Wausau; grandchildren: Robert (Denise Garza) Washington, Miles City, MT; Priscilla (Ken Ruhland) Gresens, Madison; Shannon (Jennifer) Mandeville, Madison; Heidi (Brian) Oberstadt, Stevens Point; James (Bailey) Wiskowski, Wyocena; Karla (Zac) Auner, Madison; Ginger (Sam Berman) Pasch, Bradley Wiskowski, Denver, CO; Michael (Kelly) Nechuta, Hayward; Jason (Angela) Nechuta, Mosinee; Nathan (Whitney) Nechuta, Mosinee; Adam (Jennifer) Krause, Wausau; Alex (Willow Falk-Lefay) Krause, Wausau; and Alexa Wiskowski, Pewaukee; great-grandchildren: Brianna (Bobby) Hogan, Neillsville; Justin Mandeville, Madison; Rocky Wiskowski, Baraboo; Rusty Wiskowski, Baraboo; Calliope Wiskowski, Wyocena; Brauley Schneider, Wausau; Theodore Oberstadt, Stevens Point; Benjamin Oberstadt, Stevens Point; Ryan Nechuta, Hayword; Lydia Nechuta, Hayward; Noah Nechuta, Mosinee; Jackson Nechuta, Mosinee; Payton Nechuta, Mosinee; Carter Nechuta, Mosinee; Addison Nechuta, Mosinee; Aiden Krause, Wausau; Bailey Krause, Wausau; Connor Krause, Wausau; and Michael (Bella Bartollota) Pasch, LaCrosse; great-great-grandchildren: Nathan Mandeville, Madison; Jordan Waters, Neillsville; Owen Hogen, Neillsville. One brother, David (Pat) Krake and one sister, Carol Alice (James) Gill.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Russell; her parents; son, Matthew; daughter, Frances Olson; sisters, Juanita Kramer, Joyce Busko, Ruth Thompson, and brothers, Harold Krake, Franklin Krake and Benjamin Krake grandson Steven Wiskowski.

Together, Russell and Elizabeth owned and operated Weston Tree Co. and Weston Green Houses for 41 years. Elizabeth had worked as a waitress for many years at Coral Lanes, the Cozy Lounge and Ponderosa.

Outside of caring for her family, Elizabeth primarily emersed herself in service to her church, St Therese, for her entire adult life. This included teaching confirmation and RICA classes, she was involved in the Ladies’ Circle, and hosted a weekly rosary at her home, complete with delicious food for many years. Additionally, Elizabeth loved to sing and often sang for weddings and other church events.

The visitation is at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Avenue, Schofield on Friday, October 28th 5pm-7pm, with a rosary at 7pm. Full Mass service will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church, 113 Kort Street, Rothschild, 11am on Saturday, October 29th, with visitation from 10 until time of mass, officiated by Father Albert Saleth. Burial will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.honorone.com.

Arla A. Block

Arla A. Block, 75 of the town of Elderon, died on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

Arla was born on November 27, 1946, in Shawano. The daughter of Carl and Evelyn (Wege) Jacobson.

Arla graduated from Wittenberg High School in 1965. On May 23, 1971, Arla was united in marriage to Bradley Block at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wittenberg.

Arla received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in dietetics from Kansas State University. Arla loved helping others and her job. She worked as a registered dietician at several places throughout the years with Shawano Hospital being her last. Arla enjoyed fishing, reading, and loved sewing. She was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and played the organ.

Arla is survived by her husband, Bradley; one sister, Jean (David Nelson) Jacobson; five brothers, Alan Jacobson, James (Jane) Jacobson, Charles Jacobson, John (Lynn) Jacobson and Glenn (Karen) Jacobson and many nieces and nephews.

Arla was preceded in death by her parents and one nephew, Nels Jacobson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Sharon Fox Bogen will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday, from 9 AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Judith A. Rose

Judith (Judy) A. Rose, 83, passed peacefully, into the arms of her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Homme Home in Wittenberg.

Judy was born on November 6, 1938, in Wausau to Harold and Marion (Asmus) Duranceau. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1956.

Judy lived in the village of Brokaw for most of her life and held the office of President of the Village of Brokaw at one time. The majority of her career was spent at Marathon Electric, where she retired, as a Tele-communications Manager.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wausau, where she enjoyed attending and occasionally leading bible study groups.

Judy had a great sense of humor, and when she was able, enjoyed a night out for dinner or socializing and sharing stories and laughs with family and friends. She loved bird watching, her flower gardens, history, and politics, but her favorite time was spent visiting with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were her utmost pride and joy!

Judy is survived by her two sons, Michael (Karen) of Prescott, Arizona and David (Lori) of Wausau; seven grandchildren: Travis (Sara), April (Nick) Krcma, Hannah, Casey (Quinn), Jet, Scarlett and Ruby Rose; seven great grandchildren: Braelyn, Shay, Brielle, Taelynn and Kylie Rose, Jack and Renlee Krcma and baby Rose on the way; and several nephews, cousins and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marion and her brother, Harry Duranceau.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel, Wausau with burial to follow. Rev. Barry Levine will officiate.

The family would like to thank the staff of Homme Home for the kindness, friendship and care they provided for her in the past years. And the staff of Compassus Hospice for their care of Judy in the past weeks.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Homme Home, 604 S Webb Street, Wittenberg, WI.