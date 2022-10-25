RHINELANDER – Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital is the newest location in Wisconsin to be selected as a business partner for Project Search, Aspirus announced recently.

Project Search is a one year business-led, school-to-work program that involves total workplace immersion by combining classroom instruction, career exploration and hands-on training for students with disabilities.

Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital’s Project Search program features three 10-week rotations where participant interns receive real-life work experience that provides them with the skills they need to obtain a job and succeed in Wisconsin’s workforce upon their graduation. Students will support departments across the hospital and clinic, including dietary, housekeeping, radiology, primary care, specialty clinics and behavioral health.

“Project Search relies on local collaboration to provide staff and resources to help interns in the program achieve their goals,” said Jess Gaedtke, director, Aspirus Medical Group, in a news release. “We’re honored to partner with the program and interns to give them the experience they need to obtain a meaningful job upon graduation.”

Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital will provide a training room with computer access for the interns who are led by a skills trainer as they establish individual education plans for participants who will spend 4-5 hours on the job each day. Seven students joined the program this year.

For more information on Project Search, contact Rod Olson at 715-365-9700 or olsonrod@rhinelander.k12.wi.us.