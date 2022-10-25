Prevail Bank recently reorganized from a mutual savings bank to a mutual holding company, the financial institution announced in mid October.

This reorganized was approved during a special meeting of members on Aug. 23, and also approved by the bank’s board of directors, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and Federal Reserve Board.

Nathan Quinnell

“The reorganization provides Prevail Bank with growth capabilities and opportunities we didn’t have before,” said Prevail Bank President Nathan Quinnell in a news release. “We have the option now to raise capital by issuing subordinate debt if we need it. And, if a fast acquisition comes our way, we have the ability to acquire the bank under the holding company, and continue to run that institution separately, until such time it is convenient for both parties to start the conversion/merger process.”

Deposit account customers and borrowers will be unaffected by the reorganization. The bank will operate as it did prior to the reorganization, with the same offices, products, employees and services. Deposits are still insured by the FDIC; it will continue to operate under the same laws and regulations, with the addition of one more agency – the Federal Reserve Board.

Prevail Bank has locations in Baraboo, Eau Claire, Marshfield, Medford, Owen, Phillips, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids.