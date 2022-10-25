Does your mood seem to mirror the seasons – growing darker as the winter days get shorter and lifting as the brighter days of summer approach? You could have a condition known as seasonal affective disorder or SAD.

SAD is a type of depression characterized by its recurrent seasonal pattern, with symptoms lasting about four to five months per year in late fall to early spring. According to the American Psychiatric Association, about 5 percent of adults in the United States experience SAD.

People may start to feel down as the days get shorter this time of year. This is winter-pattern SAD and can make you feel tired, crave carbohydrates, gain weight, avoid things you normally enjoy or withdraw socially during the fall and winter months.

Anyone can be affected by SAD, but according to the National Institutes of Health, those who are the most at risk are women, people living in the north, people living with other mental health disorders and those with a family history of depression. In most cases, SAD begins in young adulthood.

If a patient is diagnosed with SAD, a variety of recommendations may be made, depending on severity. A well-balanced lifestyle and getting outside for regular walks when the weather is mild can help. Light therapy (utilizing a light box or dawn-stimulating lamp), talk therapy, vitamin D and, in some cases, medications, such as antidepressants, may be used alone or in combination. Talk to your health care provider about which treatment or combination of treatments is best for you.

Because the timing of the onset of winter-pattern SAD is so predictable, people with a history of SAD might benefit from starting the treatments mentioned above before the fall to help prevent or reduce the depression.

If you’ve noticed significant changes in your mood or behavior whenever the seasons change, talk to your provider.

Heidi Pritzl, LCSW, MSW, sees patients at Aspirus Koller Behavioral Health in Woodruff and Eagle River.