Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau Board of Education on Monday approved the 2022-23 budget and the tax levy of $48,234,940, an increase of almost a million dollar over the last year but a decrease of $91 in the school tax rate.

The tax levy is $28,545,714 for the General Fund, $19,027,026 for the Debt Service Funds, and $662,200 for the Community Service Fund.

At a special meeting, the board unanimously approved the final tax levy which is $61,027 less than approved at the Annual Meeting last month and $911,931 more than last year. In their budget and levy presentation, district officials noted that the difference was due to several variables that were not revealed until after the Annual Meeting, including the Wisconsin Private Voucher impact, which increased 16.2% over the last year.

The final mill rate dropped by 91 cents per $1,000, leading to a reduced $9.36 per thousand dollars of equalized valuation, compared to last year.

In the presentation, district officials cited the adverse impact of inflation, saying that revenue is more than $4,000,000 behind the inflationary pace.

WSD staff seek concrete plan on restructuring

The Wausau School District’s potential restructuring plan that would likely merge some elementary schools and have a single high school continues, according to district officials.

During a presentation to the Wausau School Board’s Education/Operations Committee meeting on Monday, Wausau School Superintendent Keith Hilts said there was hardly any movement between the two rounds of feedback from the staff on the possible restructuring plans. The split between those in favor of restricting and those not so certain about the proposal being a solution to the district’s varied challenges continues, Dr. Hilts told the board.

But he said staff wants to see a more concrete plan.

He emphasized that the discussion about merging of the schools has been going on for years and added that he added a slide to his presentation to highlight that point. The district’s attempt to have a conservation with the staff and community during the coronavirus pandemic proved unsuccessful, he said.

The next move, the superintendent said, is to seek feedback from the parents and community in the conversation over restructuring. The district unveiled a new video on its rationale for the possible changes and scheduled two in-person sessions with the community – at Wausau West High School on Nov. 16 and at Wausau East on Dec. 7.

The district has gone out of its way to distinguish between the discussions over the referendum plan and possible restructuring they had with the parents and community last year. While acknowledging that the community did not want school mergers, district officials claim that it was only with regard to the topic’s inclusion in the referendum. The merger discussion was dropped after strong opposition.

But officials have said they never said the reorganization would never be brought up again. The referendum passed in April after two previous failed attempts.