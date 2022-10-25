Dear editor,

Opinions about the reasons for inflation bounce around like the opinions of armchair quarterbacks. He/She should’ve done this! … Or that!!! Maybe the only reason that inflation can be managed at all is that we have an imperfect, but largely non-partisan Federal Reserve.

Take a look at history: The former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan was nominated to the Federal Reserve by President Ronald Reagan in August 1987, serving Republican and Democratic presidents until 2006. Ben Bernanke was then appointed by George W. Bush and served through the near total collapse of our economic system in 2008 under Republican leadership, but was eventually lauded by Barack Obama, who said that Bernanke was “the epitome of calm.”

Under top leadership, the Federal Reserve is comprised of people from both public and private institutions. When people blame our current inflation and high cost of living on this or that, they should realize that a deep look at the causes go way back through Republican and Democratic policy eras.

In the comfort of my armchair, I argue that our inflation, high cost of living and diminished national security today is partially the result of Republican’s costly wars such as the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Ukraine.

Right now, as Burnett County residents worry about the price of fossil-fuel energy, wealthy individuals are planning expensive vacations in expectation of a coming recession while their businesses are slow and they have more free time. Their stock portfolios will shift to recession-resistant stocks, such as luxury cruise lines that will see more business, not less.

I’m not an economist, but it bothers me when I hear wealthy Republicans try to tell others that we can’t afford to fund humble services like the efficiently run Social Security program and want us to beg for funding every year or so.

Peter Truitt of Danbury

