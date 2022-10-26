Wausau Pilot & Review

Are you the one who is going to make all of my dreams come true? My name is Dog 20, but you can find a name that suits me once I fall in love with you.

I’m one in a group of dogs who got out of a bad situation and into HSMC. There are two things I know for sure- I have a lot of learning and a lot of loving to do. I’m friendly with other dogs and my confidence level grows a little more each day. I’m sitting here in my kennel just thinking about the kind of dog I could be if I was loved by someone like you and my tail just won’t stop wagging.

Will you be the one to show me what a truly wonderful home is like?

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by Jacob Mizgalski at EXP Realty, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.