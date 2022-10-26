Eugene A Klasinski

Eugene A. Klasinski, 86, of Rothschild, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side, just as he wanted.

Eugene was born July 23, 1936, in Stevens Point to parents Anthony and Regina (Rozak) Klasinski. In 1956 in the city of Wisconsin Rapids he would meet his future wife, Kathryn Bulgrin. On May 31, 1958, they would become husband and wife. Together, they enjoyed dancing and playing couples league bowling. Every summer was spent up north in the Minocqua area starting with a cottage on Wind Pudding Lake, and the past 19 years at the Hiawatha Campground where they enjoyed all the Northwoods had to offer making many treasured memories and friends. One of Eugene’s favorite places was his son Kevin’s hunting land where numerous memories were made. He also enjoyed all sports and especially watching the grandchildren participate. He was a social man who also enjoyed coffee breaks with good friends and appreciated a good joke. He was a parishioner of St. Mark Catholic Parish, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4628. Eugene spent over 30 years as an insurance agent for American Family Insurance. Above all, Eugene loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Eugene is survived by his loving life Kathryn “Kathy” Klasinski; children Kevin (favorite daughter-in-law MarySue) Klasinski, Kay (Rob) Augustine, Kim (Dale) Brinkmann, and Kendy (Jim) Frame; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and countless extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Regina Klasinski.

A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, November 4, 2022, at 12:00 noon at St. Mark Catholic Parish, 602 Military Road, Rothschild with a visitation beginning at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Our family wishes to thank all of Eugene’s caregivers, but especially his wife, Kathy and daughter, Kay who went above and beyond in countless ways.

Charles F. Stiffler

Charles F. Stiffler, age 80, of Weston passed on October 18, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston.

Charles was born on January 16, 1942, to the late Fred and Rita (Ross) Stiffler in Latrobe, PA. After completing high school, he played fast-pitch softball and then he began working as a welder, which led him to become a Welding Supervisor for Murray Machinery Inc. He was united in marriage to Lisa McLain on December 27, 1985. They enjoyed 30 wonderful years together.

You could always find Charles refurnishing antique furniture, tinkering on projects, and working on his yard. In the summer you would find him playing basketball with his son Charles Jr. and step-son Dennis. In his younger years, he was in competition archery. If you could not find Charles at home, he would be at the casino where he liked to be at the Blackjack table. He really looked forward to his conversations with Dennis and his sister Judy weekly over the years.

Charles is survived by his children; Michael (Denise) Stiffler of South Carolina, Terry (Piper) Stiffler of Pennsylvania, Charles (Denise) Stiffler Jr. of Pennsylvania, Carolyn (Todd) Detert of Wisconsin, and Dennis (Christina) Pennsylvania. 16 grandchildren, a few great grandchildren, and his sister Judith (Jim) Heacox of Pennsylvania.

He is preceded in death by his wife and parents.

A celebration of life will take place in November and burial will take place at a later date. Family would like to thank Kenny and Rose for their love, care, and support that they have given Charles over the years.

Carol A. Wolfe

Carol Ann Wolfe, 83, passed on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in Rothschild, Wisconsin.

Carol was born on February 1, 1939, to the late Walter and Marie (Jaworski) Powichroski in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She met Lorenz Wolfe and married on July 25, 1959. They shared 62 wonderful years together and have three sons, Timothy, Michael, and Sheldon. Carol worked in the clerical department at Wausau Insurance.

Over the years, Carol had enjoyed many activities, including going to her children’s and grandchildren’s activities, sporting events, dance recitals, and musicals. She was a Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badgers fan. She enjoyed traveling with her loving husband across the country and camping. When traveling, she always requested to stop and tour the cathedral churches and admire the work. She enjoyed other hobbies including gardening, sewing, and needlepoint.

Carol is survived by two sons Michael (Noreen) Wolfe of Weston and Sheldon (Katie) Wolfe of Middleton, WI, her 7 grandchildren; Erin (Nate) Wendel of Omaha, NE, Paige Wolfe of Plymouth, MN, Ryanne Wolfe of Shorewood, WI, Kase Wolfe of Durand, WI, Cody, Leah, and Brady Wolfe of Hazlehurst, WI.

She is preceded in death by her husband, son Timothy, parents, and brother Donald Powichroski.

A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on November 5, 2022, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church. A visitation will take place prior to service starting at 10:00 am. Burial will take place at 1:00 pm at Elcho Community Cemetery.

Patrick F. Gibbons

Patrick F. Gibbons (Gibby), 79, Wausau passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at his home while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, following a five-year battle with COPD.

He was born April 29, 1943, in Antigo, son of the late Harry and Florence (Finley) Gibbons. On September 1, 1962, he married Ellen Clark at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on August 27, 2008.

In his younger years Pat worked at Drott Manufacturing and was a driver for Old Dutch. He later went on to work at the former 29 Super grocery store and eventually retired from Pick N Save. In the years raising their young family, Pat enjoyed camping at the Outpost Campground, boating, snowmobiling and fishing. As his children grew and he was blessed with grandchildren, Pat’s pastimes expanded to include golf, spending time up north at the cottage in Rhinelander, watching his grandkids participate in many extracurricular activities, playing cribbage and going to the casino.

Survivors include his fiancé, Carol Betts, Wausau, his children, Michael (Anne Marie) Gibbons, Verona, Lori (Jeff) Ziegel, Wausau and Kay (Brian) Marks, Chippewa Falls, five grandchildren, Eric Gibbons, Larissa (Maggie) Ziegel-Siler, Brett (Lauren) Ziegel and Rylee and Carter Marks and one sister, Gail Muench, Plymouth.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Ellen and his brother, Mike Gibbons.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. The Rev. Samuel Martin will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Cheryl D. Wagner

Cheryl Diane Wagner, 56, Rineyville, KY, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home.

She was born August 4, 1966 in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of Sylvia Pepper of Sanford, NC and the late Clifford Pepper. On June 4, 1988, she married John Wagner. He survives.

Cheryl was a 1984 graduate of Lee County High School and continued her education, earning her degree in education from the University of North Carolina in 1988. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed reading and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and North Carolina Tarheels fan.

Survivors include, her husband, John; two daughters, Brittany Wagner, Ringle and Megan Wagner, Rineyville, KY; her mother, Sylvia Pepper; two siblings, Linda Morton and Mark Pepper, both of North Carolina; mother-in-law, Betty Wagner, Ringle; sisters-in-law, Mary (James) Jansen, Wausau and Julie (Mark) Thompson, Ringle; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her father, Clifford, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, George Wagner.

Graveside services will be at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery, Weston. Rev. Greg Bohren will officiate.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Joseph M. Kohn

Joseph M. Kohn, 92, Wausau, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

He was born October 14, 1930 in Wausau, son of the late William and Mary (Richter) Kohn. On August 30, 1952, he married Dawn Witter at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on December 9, 2013.

For 24 years, Joseph served his country as a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. and served during the Korean War as a Master Sergeant. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Burns Post No. 388 in Wausau for 45 years and was Past Commander and served on the honor guard.

Joseph loved his job as a mail carrier and worked for the Wausau Post Office for 39 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church where he ushered for many years.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed helping with bingo at the VFW, watching the Price is Right and going to Applebee’s with his great-granddaughters.

Survivors include, two daughters, Barbara (Richard) Rausch, Wausau and Lynn Klinkert, Franklin; one grandson, Richard (Sara) Rausch, Arbor Vitae; three great-granddaughters, Raelynn Nancy, Ruby Dawn and Rikelle Josephine; two siblings, Bernard Kohn, Weston and Lorraine Grebe, Wausau; and his sister-in-law, Pat Kohn.

Besides his parents and wife, Dawn, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Ronald Klinkert; and brother, William Kohn.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Sebastian J. Kolodzieiczyk will preside. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau with full military honors conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Burns Post No. 388. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau and again on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Violet R. Worzalla

Violet Rose Worzalla, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Our House Memory Care, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Violet was born on November 17, 1932, to Rudolph and Stella Mancl. She married Leo (Pete) Worzalla in 1955 and they were blessed with 51 years of marriage until Leo’s death in 2006.

Violet was a homemaker and would babysit many children over the years. Violet and Pete never missed a Friday night fish fry and trips to different casinos to try their luck on the slots.

Violet is survived by her daughters, Vicki Laws (Richard) of Footville, WI, Brenda Vavrina of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, and Todd Worzalla of Marshfield, WI; grandchildren Lindsay (Tyler) Patterson, Megan (Andrew) Overfelt, Derek Peterson, Jason Peterson, and Scott Peterson; great-grandchildren Owen and Oliver Patterson and soon to be baby great-granddaughter Overfelt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leo (Pete) Worzalla, sister, Lila Schmidt and Evelynne Blenker and brothers, Gordon and Donald Mancl.

A private family memorial service will be held per Violet’s request.

John J Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

John R. Hochberger

John Richard “Jack” Hochberger aged 96, died peacefully at home in Weston on

October 23rd, 2022 surrounded by family. John was born to the late Walter Hochberger and Lulu (Bell) on April 9th, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois. He is preceded in death by Eleanor, Dorothy (Glen Crum) and James (Lulu) Hochberger.

On September 6th, 1943, John was Inducted into the United States Army at Soldier Field in Chicago prior to his graduation from Chicago Vocational High School in 1944. He reported to active duty shortly thereafter. Serving honorably and with distinction, he was in November 1945 upon enlisting with the United States Air Force where he served on Active Duty Until November, 1948 when he received his second honorable discharge.

A son of a Journeyman plumber, John was influenced by aviation. After getting his first bicycle for Christmas, he started what would be many trips from his home in

Beverly to Chicago’s Midway airport to watch airplanes land and take off. His dream of flight became reality in July of 1944 when he flew under instruction for the first time in a Piper J-3 Cub. He continued to fly even while on active duty in the Army Air Corps and then The Air Force. He obtained his commercial pilots license in 1956 when he passed his flight check in the Piper J-5A. He later entered the Federal Aviation Administration where he worked in air traffic control at Midway Airport. He then transferred to RapidCity Regional Airport where he served from 1961 through 1967. His final duty station was at Wausau Airport until his retirement in January of 1988.

The summer of 1954 marked the beginning of a relationship which spanned 68 years. After multiple chance encounters at Standard Oil in Oak Lawn, John courted Ruth Bessie Stevo. They were united in marriage on December 10th, 1955 at Saint Peter and St Paul Slovak Lutheran Church, Blue Island, Ill. John and Ruth Hochberger have three sons; John (Marissa), Bradley (Nancy), and Robert (Carla). They also have 7 grandchildren.

John loved friendship, competition, and camaraderie. In retirement, he golfed weekly in a league with the Oldtimers at Indianhead golf course in Mosinee. His lifelong love was aviation. He was active with the Experimental Aviation Association and maintained a fraternal kinship within fellow aviators.

A celebration of life with full military honors will take place on Friday, October 28th, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N 6th Street, Wausau, WI. Service begins at 10:30 am.

In Lieu of flowers, please contribute to Zion Lutheran Church and Never Forgotten

Honor Flight. https://neverforgottenhonorflight.com/

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com