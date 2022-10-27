Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:
Franchesca S. Bell, 36, of Wausau. Oct. 25, 2022: Third-offense OWI, with a passenger younger than 13
Thomas J. Baker, 26, of Rothschild. Oct. 20, 2022: Capture an intimate representation, possess or distribute an intimate representation
Nicole Brundidge, 43, of Wausau. Oct. 26, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Yong Yang, 50 of Wausau. Oct. 24, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
Tyreese Merriam, 18, of Ringle. Oct. 24, 2022: Battery by prisoners, strangulation and suffocation
Stephanie Hanson, 30, of Weston. Oct. 24, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
Sou Thao,30, of Wausau. Oct. 24, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
Michael Prue, 49, of Wausau. Oct. 20, 2022: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property
Melissa Gowing, 43, of Wausau. Oct. 27, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer
Ge Xion, 43, of Wausau. Oct. 24, 2022: Second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim
Bret Harstvedt, 33, of Wausau. Oct. 24, 2022: Bail jumping, theft, take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent
Ian Tennison, 35, of Athens. Oct. 27, 2022: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, battery, disorderly conduct
James Voss, 57, of Wausau. Oct. 26, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, use or possess with intent to use a masking agent
John Lueth, 44, of Wausau. Oct. 24, 2022: Bail jumping, knowingly violate a domestic abuse order
Jordan Truesdale, 25, of Weston. Oct. 27, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs on or near certain places – repeater
Landon Odell, 37, of Wausau. Initial appearance Oct. 27, 2022: Misappropriate ID info to avoid penalty, bail jumping
Laura Berndt, 59, of Wausau. Oct. 21, 2022: Bail jumping
Max Braun, 19, of Schofield. Oct. 21, 2022: Bail jumping
Gary Searl, 50, of Wausau. Oct. 24, 2022: Misappropriate ID info to avoid penalty, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Edward Hamlett, 31, of Wausau. Oct. 24, 2022: Burglary, theft, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
Dustin Elsholtz, 36, of Wausau. Oct. 24, 2022: Identity theft, theft of movable property, bail jumping
Ashley Nickolai, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 24, 2022: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon
Adam Smith, 41, of Weston. Oct. 21, 2022: Carrying a concealed knife, bail jumping
