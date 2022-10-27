Dear editor,

Gov. Evers directed the Wisconsin Legislature to go into session to consider amendments to the 1849 Wisconsin abortion law. The Republican controlled Legislature refused. They apparently oppose abortion and contend there is nothing new of significance.

There is a very important new discovery. In 1953, Francis Crick and James Watson discovered deoxyribonucleic acid. You probably know it as DNA. Each person has his or her own DNA which determines all of their unique characteristics. The only people with identical DNA are identical twins. DNA can also identify a person’ s biological parents.

I suggest an amendment to the 1849 abortion law that would mandate DNA testing of men who are named by a mother as possible fathers of her child. The law should mandate that a man identified as the father of a child be required to provide financial support until the child reaches age 21. I am sure the “Law and Order” Republicans who control the Legislature would want to attach stiff penalties for any male parent who refuses to support his child.

Patrick Snyder, who represents our 85th Assembly District, also chairs the Assembly Committee on Children and Families. Representative Snyder, do you support such an amendment to the 1849 abortion law? If so, would you bring such an amendment to the floor of the Legislature? Please respond to my questions before the election.

Richard LeClair of Wausau

