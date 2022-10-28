Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured business is Habitat for Humanity of Wausau, an organization that brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Founded in 1990, Habitat for Humanity of Wausau envisions a world in which everyone has a decent place to live. Their programming is targeted to help hard-working families in the area who could benefit from a helping hand.

In addition to its home ownership program, HFHW is also proud of its Veteran Build program.

“We are grateful for the service and sacrifice our Veterans and their families have made during their service for our country and look for opportunities to partner with area Veteran service organizations to assist area Veterans in need,” said Executive Director Tiffany Arnold, who works closely with store manager Kathy Grall to further the group’s mission.

One such example happened last summer when HFHW partnered with American Legion Post 10 of Wausau to assist a disabled Wausau veteran living on a fixed income. When the veteran’s garage door fell off, a violation of city ordinance, the veteran incurred a fine – but lacked the resources to correct the problem. The American Legion and HFHW, along with an area contractor, partnered to get a new garage door and opener installed.

When a family walks through the door of their new home, they are often overcome with emotion. Mai Vang, a first-generation refugee born in a refugee camp who was the recipient of house number 70, had this to say:

“Our family is so thankful for this opportunity to have a home to call our own.”

“Growing up, we never had a home to call our own, always moving from one location to another never having sufficient space for the family,” she said. “We were just grateful to have a roof over our heads. We had always lived in apartments not even in a single-family house. When I left for college, my parents and sibling were still living in an apartment. I told myself and hoped one day I will own a house to call my own and be able to provide a stable living environment for my children.

“Growing up, I was always told to work hard. Go to College and get good education and get a good job and so you can buy a house to call your own and don’t forget if you don’t land that dream job a job is still a job. Just work hard. But as you all know, life happens, and I find myself still living in apartments and owning a home of my own became more and more of a distant dream.”

That dream became a reality, thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Wausau. Since then, Vang is volunteering at the Habitat Store, where she sees first hand the work being done in the community, the generosity of the volunteers and the contributions that make life better for many area families.

Here, Executive Director Tiffany Arnold shares more information about Habitat for Humanity of Wausau, its programs, goals and the way the organization brings the community together.

Check out the slideshow:

Habitat for Humanity volunteers pose for a photo in October 2022. Photo: Christina Kimball/Wausau Pilot & Review

From left: Kathy Grall, McKenna Folz-Vista, Tiffany Arnold. Photo: Christina Kimball/Wausau Pilot & Review

First, I’d like to ask about the home building program. Tell us about that. How many homes have been built in the Wausau area, who builds them, and how do you determine who moves into the homes once they are completed?

HFHW just completed our 70th home build. Families are selected in the spring of each year. Once a family is selected we work to create a floor plan that meets their family needs. From the time a family is selected to the time they move into their completed home, it’s generally 15 months.

Currently our homes start their construction at the D.C. Everest Senior High School as part of their trades program. Students start the build in the fall and have the home near completion the following spring. The home is transported in two pieces and craned into place. Once in its final resting place, the finishing is completed by skilled HFHW volunteers and subcontractors.

How does the program work?

Families must meet our financial guidelines. They must have household income within a range that would make conventional mortgages difficult to obtain, but high enough that they can repay a reduced rate mortgage interest free over 30 years. Habitat for Humanity of Wausau holds the mortgage on our homes. There are three pieces of criteria used to select our families.

Financial. They must meet the financial requirements and have a repayment history.

Partnership and Sweet Equity: families must put in a minimum of 300 hours of time working on their home and volunteering in our community. Families also help HFHW promote our program in the community.

Need for improved housing: While many families can qualify each year, HFHW is limited in the number of homes we can build. As a result, our Family Selection Committee completes home visits and prioritizes families based on need.

Who are some of the key partners you work with?

Key partners of home 70 Build included the D.C. Everest School District, general contractor Larry Meyer Construction, and nearly two dozen additional businesses and organizations that made it all possible.

Tell me more about the Habitat for Humanity Store. What can people find there, and what is the overall purpose of the store?

The purpose of the store is to fund the mission of HFHW and ultimately is the primary funding stream for the non-profit. The proceeds from the store fund building materials for the home and general non-profit expenses.

Our store is open to the community. Shoppers can find a variety of supplies from building materials, wood furniture, crafting, home improvement, household goods and much more. Typical items include used good working condition appliances, lighting, flooring, tools , hardware, doors, windows, cabinets, home décor and antiques.

Why do you think helping the community in this way is so important? In other words, what do you hope to accomplish?

Our store keeps tens of thousands of items out of landfill each year. We pride ourselves in leading the way on reducing waste, recycling and upcycling items that would otherwise be discarded. These items provide a unique and affordable option for our customers to purchase all while funding our mission and helping us build homes.

What inspires you most about what you do?

HFHW is about creating new opportunities for the families we serve and the customers in our store. Our work could not be done alone and it truly takes a village to create a HFHW home. The customers in our store are one pieces of that. We have over 100 volunteers each year that come together to support the construction build and support our store, while the work of our volunteers allows us to extend our reach and further our mission. The most inspiring about HFHW is the amazing volunteers that make our work possible.

What do you wish more people knew, or understood, about Habitat for Humanity and the work you do?

The families serviced by HFHW are hardworking families. They aren’t given their homes, they work hard to earn their homes and have a mortgage on their homes. HFHW works to provide homes a an affordable rate and uses the funds from our store and generous donations to off set the cost of building these homes for our partnering families.

Home ownership is a very important piece to family success. Children who grow up in a home that is owned vs. a rented home are 25% more likely to graduate high school and 116% more likely to finish college. They are 50% less likely to be on welfare at age 20 and 40% less likely to become a teen pregnancy statistic.

Home ownership creates a generational wealth for partner families that provides a current benefit of home ownership at an affordable rate while creating a stable environment for families to thrive.

How can people get involved if they want to volunteer or donate – and what kinds of donations do you accept?

To volunteer:

There are many ways that individuals can serve HFHW, through general construction, store support, general office, committees and board service along with sharing expertise in fields like HR and Marketing.

To get involved contact us at 715-848-5042 or email office@habitatwausua.org.

Donate in kind goods to the store. Find a full list of accepted items here: https://habitatwausau.org/donate-items/

Donated goods can be dropped off during our donation hours:

Tuesday 8am – Noon

Thursdays 8am-4pm

Fridays 10am – 4pm

Saturdays 9am-1pm

A limited number of pickup spots for large donations are available each week. For more information on donated items or scheduling a pickup call our office 848-5049 or email store@habitatwausau.org.

Donate directly to the Mission:

Financial gifts to HFHW directly support the mission of the organization and our work. Visit our website www.habitatwausau.org or call 715-848-5042 or mail your gift to 1810 Schofield Ave, Weston, WI 54476.

