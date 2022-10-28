Packers running back Aaron Jones will visit veterans and service dogs at the Patriot K9s of Wisconsin facility in Wausau on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m., along with representatives from the Green Bay Packers and Fleet Farm.

Jones is serving as this year’s Salute to Service campaign spokesperson and is helping spread the word about the team’s fundraising component to raise money for Patriot K9s of Wisconsin, which educates and trains psychiatric service dog teams to help veterans win the war against suicide, depression and anxiety. The Packers Pro Shop is selling a limited-edition Salute to Service bandana, with $5 from each bandana sale going directly to Patriot K9s.

Members of the media are welcome to attend the visit and are asked to arrive by 12:45 p.m. Patriot K9s of Wisconsin is located at 7333 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI.

* * *

VISIT TO PATRIOT K9S OF WISCONSIN INFO:

Who: Packers running back Aaron Jones, representatives from the Packers, Fleet Farm and Patriot K9s of Wisconsin, as well as Wisconsin veterans and their service dogs.

What: Visiting Patriot K9s of Wisconsin’s facility and meeting with veterans and their service dogs.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. Media members are asked to arrive by 12:45 p.m.

Where: Patriot K9s of Wisconsin, 7333 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI.

Interviews/Photo opportunities: Jones and representatives with Patriot K9s of Wisconsin and Fleet Farm will be available for interviews and photos.