By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

Photo courtesy of Brian Jojade

Curling came to America from Scotland, and on Thursday the Scottish Women’s Curling team came to Wausau.

The Scots curled morning and afternoon matches against U.S. teams made up of women curlers from the Wausau Curling Club, along with athletes from clubs in Rice Lake and Madison. Competition was keen, with teams essentially breaking even in the 10 games played.

More important than games won or lost were the points accumulated by each team. The Scots are on a tour of 14 U.S. curling clubs from Denver to New England. If they score more points across all matches, they’ll win the Marguerite Roberts Quaich, a shallow vessel that is a symbol of trust and friendship.

Conversely, if the U.S clubs have more points in the end, they will win the cup. At Wausau the Scots added 74 to their total. The locals counted 68. Overall, the Scots are leading 264 to 196.



But as is always the case in curling, the games were friendly and camaraderie was foremost.

Lisa Dodson, one of the U.S. curlers, echoed that. She said the games were very competitive, but an attitude of respect and conviviality prevailed.

The visitors were just as complimentary. Speaking for the Scots in the ceremony following the games, curler Pam Maxim said her team enjoyed the hospitality and were impressed by the Wausau curling facility.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if I turned on my TV sometime in the future and saw world championship curling games being played here,” she said. “It’s magnificent.”

The Wausau games opened with the flags of each nation piped onto the ice by bagpipe and drum, followed by a toast of friendship.



The Scottish tour of the U.S., which includes 20 curlers and lasts about four weeks, is complemented by a tour of Scotland curling clubs by a U.S. women’s team, at intervals of five years.

The arrangement dates to the 1950s and ‘60s, and is sponsored by Scotland’s Royal Caledonia Curling Club and the U.S. Women’s Curling Association.

The Scottish team competed in Wausau in 1991, the only other time it was here.,

The event was planned by a committee headed by Terri Gleason. Wausau Curling Club president Kim Susens praised the volunteers who prepared the ice, conducted the games, housed the visitors, and served the meals.

“They were rock stars,” she said.

It was good curling all-round in front of an attentive and knowledgeable crowd of spectators.