Dwala A. Smail

Dwala A. Smail, age 80, of Wausau, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Mountain Terrace, Wausau, under the care of Interim Hospice.

Dwala was born on October 23, 1942, in Red Wing, MN, daughter of the late Walter and Verneale (Barghusen) Krie. She attended Winona State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in education. On August 8, 1964, she married Donald Smail in Red Wing, MN. Dwala used her teaching degree throughout her entire life, spent many years helping Hmong refugees, and most recently worked as an event planner for Thrivent Financial, retiring in 2008. She enjoyed gardening, camping in northern Wisconsin and Michigan, and spending time with family. Dwala volunteered with numerous community organizations including the Boy Scouts of America and Faith in Action. She was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wausau where she worked with youth education, women of the church, and served as president of the alter guild for many years. She also enjoyed being a part of the 50/50 homemaker’s club.

Survivors include her husband, Donald of Wausau; daughter, Jennifer Schmidt of Shawano and her son Austin; son, Jeffery (Karrie) Smail and their children Evan and Tiffany of Wausau; and daughter Janet (Michael) Rohde and their son Everett. She is further survived by one sister, Challis Voth and family and one sister-in-law, Kathy Smail and family, all of MN.

In addition to her parents and Don’s parents, she was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, and a niece and nephew in infancy.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 Adams St., Wausau. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

You may leave messages and condolences for her family at brainardfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Parkinson’s research.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Terrace for the excellent care shown to Dwala and her family during her time there, as well as Interim Hospice. The family would also like to thank the nursing staff of Benedictine for the compassion and care shown for Dwala and her family during this difficult time.

Beverly E. Oleson

Beverly E. Oleson, age 88, passed on Saturday October 22, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Beverly was born on February 18, 1934, to the late Otto and Roberta (Lamb) Hass in Shawano, WI. She grew up in Bowler area and graduated from Bowler High School. After moving to Milwaukee, WI, she met Gary Oleson. They were joined in marriage in 1967 and had over 40 years together. They raised two children together.

Beverly loved playing cards, gardening, and will be missed for her crafts, including cross-stitching. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her love and caring nature.

Beverly is survived by her son Scott (Terri) Oleson, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Gary, her daughter Beth Ann (Gary), parents, and siblings: Lucy (Fred) Dawn (Ralph), Corky (Ann), and Arthur (Lily).

A visitation will be taking place on Thursday, November 3, 2022 starting at 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, WI 54476. A burial will be taking place at a later date.

Family would like to thank the friends and staff at Birchwood Highlands for love and care that they have given Beverly over the years.

Jane A. Graveen

Jane Ann Henrich Graveen finished her earthly journey Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at home with her family near her under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services.

Jane was born November 15, 1924, in Merrill, Wisconsin, to Elmer Henrich and Minnie (Kienbaum) Henrich, and was baptized December 14, 1924. She was confirmed April 2, 1939, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Merrill. She married Franklin Graveen May 2, 1948, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill.

Jane grew up on a farm and embraced the earth, especially gardening. She was an outdoor gal, enjoying golfing, fishing, and hunting for many years. She also enjoyed a good game of Bridge. For 30 plus years, she maintained two vegetable gardens – one at her Wausau residence and one at the family cottage – with her husband, daughter, and their pets. She was a good cook and offered hospitality to others. Often her family and friends would enjoy homemade bakery or corn relish, something she learned from her mother.

As a young lady, Jane worked at Weinbrenner Shoe Company Inc, Merrill and made footwear for our military during World War II. She loved our U.S.A., was proud to fly our Star-Spangled Banner and was a true conservative. Jane also worked in retail at the Christian Bookstore and grocery retail with her husband. A satisfying part of her work was supporting our community’s youth. She believed in building up people, so they could be successful.

Over the years Jane was blessed and grateful to volunteer at her church. In 1970, the lead pastor, 3 other ladies and Jane organized the Altar Guild. At 97, she was still an active member. She also served on the Evangelism Ministry and was an active leader with the Welfare Workers Ladies Group. With love for music, Jane was a faithful Sanctuary Choir member for many years.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Dawn; sisters, Lucille Jarvi and Elmira (Jerry) Krause; sister-in-law Ruth Henrich; and many nieces and nephews. Her husband, two sisters and a brother preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. The Rev Timothy D Smith will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the church. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Brainard Funeral Home, Wausau, assisted the family with arrangements.

We remember her confirmation verse: “Lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.” Matthew 28:20. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Elaine D. Seehafer

Elaine Seehafer (Sorenson) was born on April 25, 1937, to Edwin and Esther Sorenson in Ringle, WI.

In 1955 she married Gerald Seehafer and together they raised four children. Surviving family members Cindy (Joe) Mapes, Paul (Ann) Seehafer, Chris Seehafer, and Terry Seehafer. Elaine is also survived by her brother John (Shirley) Sorenson, Sister June (Ed) Abt, and sister Karen (Tom) Koppa.

Elaine was known as a loving and caring person who was known for her creativity and quick wit. Elaine like to do a wide variety of crafts ranging from sewing to building dollhouses to origami. She was a proud grandmother to six grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She joked that she had the “gift of gab” and loved to read too.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon at Helke Funeral Home in Wausau, November 1. Visitation will be 10 AM to 12 noon.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Emilie A Chesmore

Emilie A Chesmore, 84 of Marshfield, Wi passed away in the early hours of October 26th, 2022, after a courageous struggle with Huntington’s disease.

She was born to the late Walter and Louise (Stahnke) Post on October 7th, 1938, in Bern, WI.

She loved her family most!

She enjoyed looking at old family photos and enjoyed reading, pitching horseshoes, selling Avon, sewing, making crafts, watching the Green Bay Packers, and watching the game show Jeopardy.

She is survived by her children: Mark (Connie) Chesmore, Melody (Dan) Schuh, Michelle (Roman Holewinski) Chesmore, Marshfield, WI and Michael Chesmore, Stevens Point, WI. Siblings: Ronald (Sandy) Post, Kenneth (Annie) Post, Robert (Gloria) Post, Richard (Sheila) Post, Bonnie (Jerry) Howard, Dennis (Linda) Post, Larry (Vicki) Post, Marshfield, WI, James (Rita) Post, Milladore, WI, she is further survived by eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Marcy (Chesmore) Schneider, and infant son Matthew.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 4th at Faith Lutheran Church in Marshfield, WI.

Visitation will be from 10:00am until service at 11:00am

She had a true heart of gold and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mwcs.ws

Constance Johnson

Constance ‘Connie’ Johnson, 67 of Milwaukee, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at her home.

Connie was born on September 1, 1955, at Wausau Memorial Hospital. The daughter of Russell and Elaine (Mueller) Frohman. Connie was a graduate of Mosinee High School.

Connie worked at Harnischfeger Inc in Milwaukee for many years. She enjoyed quilting and being outdoors. Connie had many cats and dogs throughout the years. She had a love for animals and would work and spend time at the local animal shelter.

Connie is survived by her brother, Thomas (Patricia) Koeller of San Tan Valley, AZ; two nephews, Benjamin (Alicia) Koeller of Chandler, AZ and Nicholas (Christine) Koeller of Middleton, WI; four great-nieces and nephews, Brad, Anna, Olivia and Brandon; aunts and uncles, Don (Bonnie) Mueller and Susie Bohlman and many cousins, other relatives and friends.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Service dates and times will be announced at a later date.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Kenneth R. Carlborg

Kenneth R. Carlborg, 80, passed into eternal life in Wausau, Wisconsin on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1942, in Des Plaines, IL, to George and Olga (nee: Ohlsson) Carlborg.

The family moved to Wisconsin and Ken attended Salem Central High School, (’60), and UW-Parkside (B.S. Business Management ’75). He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army in the 18th Artillery and 88th Infantry. He entered the engineering profession and worked at American Motors in Kenosha, WI and worked and lived part of his life in Oregon.

Ken excelled at woodworking, always making lovely and useful gifts of furniture and décor for family. Fishing was his passion and Willow Flowage, WI was his favorite fishing spot. He retired to Wausau, WI where he enjoyed country life and later remarried. He lived his last days navigating health issues in a care community in Wausau.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Ludmyla Carlborg of Wausau; his children, Katherine Carlborg, Kevin (Brenda) Carlborg both of Kenosha, and grandchildren Devin, Melina, and Nolan. He is further survived by his sisters, Martha Farina, Alice Beaulieu, Lillian Ray, and Pamela Carlborg. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside service honoring Kenneth Carlborg will be held at 10am on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery located at 21731 Spring St., Union Grove, WI 53182.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS