Damakant Jayshi

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Friday asked GreenLight Wisconsin to submit additional details of its proposed exploration drilling at the Easton Reef deposit, including “a reclamation plan designed to minimize adverse effects to the environment.”

In a six-page letter to GL Wisconsin LLC, a subsidiary of Canada-based GreenLight Metals Inc., the DNR asked the company to include information that the agency needs “to complete its review of the NOI, determine whether any additional approvals or permits are needed, and ultimately issue a decision.”

“Once all requested information has been received by the DNR, the review process will resume,” DNR’s Metallic Mining Coordinator, Molly Gardner, wrote to Dan Colton, CEO/President of GLW. Another DNR official shared the letter with Wausau Pilot & Review.

Agency officials say the Reef Deposit is a potential high-grade gold deposit located in the town of Easton, in Marathon County. According to Marathon County’s Department of Conservation, Planning and Zoning, the Easton Reef Deposit is “estimated to contain approximately 120,000 ounces of gold.”

With a number of residents from around the proposed site and elsewhere in the county concerned about the potential environmental impacts of the project, the state agency seems to have taken note of those concerns in its Oct. 28 letter and the mitigation measures already proposed. The DNR asked the company to “provide details regarding potential pollution sources and methods to prevent significant environmental pollution,” how the company plans to implement the “final reclamation procedures for the access roads and drill sites including procedures for wetland sites,” specify “plans and locations for waste disposal and “describe methods and timeline for temporary erosion control or temporary vegetative cover until complete restoration of drill sites.”

The DNR also wants the two temporarily abandoned drillholes from the Aquila Resources Inc’s drilling campaign in 2011, at 234 feet and 251 feet, to be properly abandoned. Green Light Wisconsin acquired Aquila Resources, including their Wisconsin assets, in July 2021. The DNR said additional permits for wetlands and erosion control “may be required for this project.”

Until the company provides the information sought by the state agency, the review process remains paused. The DNR has not given any deadline for the company to respond with its amended NoI. The GLW intended to begin its drilling in December.

A number of residents and some Marathon County supervisors have opposed the drilling proposal, saying it could contaminate groundwater and damage the environment. Some are calling for the county to deny company’s request for a permit, while others want a thorough and continuous monitoring of the company’s work by the DNR as per the existing state statutes and codes. The application to CPZ is pending.

GreenLight says the fears over contamination are unfounded. The company’s statewide exploratory drilling license was renewed in June.

The county does not have much of a role since the state Legislature in 2017 passed WI Act 134, repealing a 1998 ‘Prove It First’ Law which imposed stringent conditions on companies seeking to explore the state for minerals. The law “requires sulfide mining applicants to prove a similar mine has operated for 10 years somewhere in North America without causing pollution, and it requires that applicants prove a similar mine has been closed in North America for a decade without causing pollution as well.”

The DNR has asked for details in 10 broad categories and a few more topics, with each category listing several questions or seeking additional information. Among the information that DNR is seeking include a legal description of the exploration site, including details of land ownership, maps and anticipated site access routes.

The agency specifically asked GreenLight to provide details about the area’s unnamed stream and any adjacent waterways that the company referenced in its Oct. 7 letter. “The source of water for all drilling operations (Programs 1 and 2) will be an unnamed creek that runs near the proposed drill sites,” the GLW wrote. The DNR has sought clarification about two programs and wants to know any impact to the waterways that will be caused by the drilling.

Ron James, a resident who has spoken about the impact of drilling on groundwater at Marathon County’s Environmental Resources Committee meetings welcomed DNR’s response to GreenLight.

“It is critical that mineral drilling companies follow the letter of State Code so that drinking water and the environment are protected,” James told Wausau Pilot & Review. “This includes making sure drilling fluids do not contain PFAS, that all drill tooling sizes make sense, and that the required massive amount of cement is used to fill and seal the holes.”

He added that the additional details that the DNR has sought “should instill a very high level of confidence in the public that the project will receive appropriate oversight” and that “on-site inspections are carried out to confirm the working is done correctly.”

Click here for the GreenLight Wisconsin’s Oct. 7 Notice of Intent.

Click here for the company’s proposed mitigation standards.