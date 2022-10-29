Below are the official trick-or-treating times for towns and cities in Central/ Northern Wisconsin for this year’s Halloween! Have fun and be safe!

Abbotsford, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Almond, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.

Amherst , Oct. 30, 3-6 p.m.

Antigo, Oct. 29, 4-6:30 p.m.

Athens, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Bancroft, Oct. 30, 3-6 p.m.

Birnamwood, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Biron, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Boulder Junction, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Clintonville, Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m.

Colby, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Crandon, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Edgar, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Friendship, Oct. 30, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Gresham, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Hancock, Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m.

Hewitt, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Hull, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Iola, Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.

Junction City, Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m.

Kronenwetter, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Lake Tomahawk, Oct. 30, 1-3 p.m.

Laona, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Loyal, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Manawa, Oct. 31, 4:30-7 p.m.

Marathon, Oct. 30, 3-6 p.m.

Marion, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Marshfield, Downtown is Oct. 28, 430-6 p.m.; Citywide is Oct. 31, 5:30-8 p.m.

Medford Oct. 30 After the Harvest Days Parade until 6 p.m.

Merrill, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Minocqua, Downtown is Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.; Around Town is Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Mosinee, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Neillsville, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Nekoosa, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Park Ridge, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Pittsville. Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Plover, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Port Edwards, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Rib Mountain, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Rhinelander Downtown is Sat. Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m.

Rosholt, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Rothschild, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Rudolph, Oct. 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Scandinavia, Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m.

Schofield, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Shawano, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Spencer, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Stevens Point, Downtown is Oct. 29, 3-6 p.m.; Citywide is Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Stockton, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Stratford, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tigerton, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Tomahawk, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Vesper, Oct. 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Waupaca, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Wausau, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Wautoma, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Weston, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Weyauwega, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Whiting, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Wild Rose, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Wittenberg, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.