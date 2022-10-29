Below are the official trick-or-treating times for towns and cities in Central/ Northern Wisconsin for this year’s Halloween! Have fun and be safe!
Abbotsford, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Almond, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.
Amherst , Oct. 30, 3-6 p.m.
Antigo, Oct. 29, 4-6:30 p.m.
Athens, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.
Bancroft, Oct. 30, 3-6 p.m.
Birnamwood, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Biron, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Boulder Junction, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Clintonville, Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m.
Colby, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Crandon, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
Edgar, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.
Friendship, Oct. 30, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Gresham, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
Hancock, Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m.
Hewitt, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Hull, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
Iola, Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.
Junction City, Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m.
Kronenwetter, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Lake Tomahawk, Oct. 30, 1-3 p.m.
Laona, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
Loyal, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Manawa, Oct. 31, 4:30-7 p.m.
Marathon, Oct. 30, 3-6 p.m.
Marion, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Marshfield, Downtown is Oct. 28, 430-6 p.m.; Citywide is Oct. 31, 5:30-8 p.m.
Medford Oct. 30 After the Harvest Days Parade until 6 p.m.
Merrill, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Minocqua, Downtown is Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.; Around Town is Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Mosinee, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Neillsville, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Nekoosa, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Park Ridge, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
Pittsville. Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Plover, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
Port Edwards, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Rib Mountain, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Rhinelander Downtown is Sat. Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m.
Rosholt, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Rothschild, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Rudolph, Oct. 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Scandinavia, Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m.
Schofield, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Shawano, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Spencer, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Stevens Point, Downtown is Oct. 29, 3-6 p.m.; Citywide is Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
Stockton, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
Stratford, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Tigerton, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Tomahawk, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Vesper, Oct. 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Waupaca, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Wausau, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Wautoma, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.
Weston, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Weyauwega, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Whiting, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
Wild Rose, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Wittenberg, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.