Joyce A. Ohrmundt

Joyce A. Ohrmundt passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 28, 2022. Joyce was born January 2, 1941, the daughter of Theodore and Anne (Zygarlicke) Wadzinski in Rhinelander, Wisconsin.

She grew up in Wausau, Wisconsin graduating from Newman Catholic High School.

She married John R. Ohrmundt on October 2, 1960, in Madison, Wisconsin sharing 32 years of marriage before his death in 1993.

She worked many years selling advertising for Consumer Preferred where she was an excellent saleswoman. She could sell ice to an eskimo. After John’s passing, Joyce moved to Appleton to work for Nationwide Travelers doing what she loved; traveling the country and gathering a following of people that also shared her passion. While living in Appleton she formed many friendships; most notable being the “Boozing Beavers”. Joyce cherished the time she spent with her family reminiscing about their epic family vacations, camping trips and holiday celebrations. Her larger-than-life personality will leave a big hole in the lives of all that knew her.

Joyce is survived by her three sons, Jeff (Patti Casar) Ohrmundt of Osage Beach, MO, Joel (Wendy) Ohrmundt of Madison, WI, and Justin (Andrea) Ohrmundt of Chicago, IL; her seven grandchildren, Margaret (Steve) John, Sydney, Jack, Tatum, Olivia and Madeline; as well four great grandchildren, Noah, Wyatt, Carter and Riley.

She is also survived by her sister-in-Law, Lorna Wadzinski Kirby; and five nephews, Judd (Elsa) Wadzinski, Steve (Gloria) Wadzinski, Ted (Maria) Wadzinski, Johnny Wadzinski and Tom (Kate) Wadzinski.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, stepfather Walter G Kalinke and brother David Wadzinski.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday November 5, 2022, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 113 West Kort St., Rothschild. Father Joseph Albert will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Entombment will take place at 1:00 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank Bob Schroeder, Lynn Wurdinger, Pat Repp, Kathy Keene and the many others that provided rides and support over the past few months.

Marilyn Mielke

Marilyn Mielke (Miller nee Holbrook) passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on October 25th, 2022.

Marilyn was born March 4, 1935, the daughter of Reece and Vera (Conn) Holbrook and grew up in White Lake, WI.

As an independent young woman, she worked to put herself through teachers college when she met her first love, Clarence Miller. Together they gained success building Miller Tire in both Wisconsin and Florida. They shared 26 years of marriage and five children together.

Later in life she met her second love, Robert Mielke, and they were married 33 years. Bob had his own successful business Northern Air, selling supplies for drilling and mining. They shared a wonderful life together both in Wisconsin and many winters spent in Gulf Shores, AL with their beloved dog Blue.

Marilyn lived her life with passion, a deep faith, humor and was known for her many hours of volunteering with various charities. She maintained lifelong friendships and was part of a large and loving extended family.

She is survived by 5 children, Dan Miller (FL), Lori Lorge (Steve Garske), Debbie Miller, Julie Kaufmann (Al Kuhn) and JP Miller. She loved her very special daughter in law, Dee Miller (FL). She had 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, as well as their partners, spouses and 3 younger sisters.

A visitation will take place at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel in Weston on Sunday, November 6th at 11:00 am. A celebration of life for both Bob and Marilyn Mielke will follow at noon.

The family sends a special thank you to Interim Hospice for your compassion and guidance.

Kathleen M. Sitka

Kathleen M. Sitka, age 74, of Weston passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 28, 2022 with her family by her side.

Kathleen was born on December 2, 1947 in Crystal Falls, Michigan to the late Clarence and Agnes (Pierron) Roell. She graduated from Channing High School and would go on to attend Northern Michigan University. She was united in marriage to Carl L. Sitka on June 8, 1968. In 1971 the couple would move to the Wausau area where they would raise their four children and where Kathleen worked as a Library Aide at DC Everest High School until her retirement in 2012. Kathleen enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting, knitting, as well as camping and fishing. She especially enjoyed any time spent with family.

Kathleen is survived by her husband Carl Sitka of Weston; children Carolyn (Dave) Tomashek of Sobieski, WI and their children Nicholas (Kristin) and their son Tate, Claire, Elizabeth, and LilyAnn (Michael) Berna and their daughter Milly; Debra (Matt) Huland of Pickerington, OH and their children Henry and Charlie; Karen (Kyle) Graf of Park Falls, WI and their children William and David; and Sarah (Adam) Hartung of Lakeville, MN and their children Declan, Quinlan and Rouric. She is further survived by her siblings Larry (MaryBeth-D) Roell, Roger (Janet) Roell, Gail (Bob) Knaack, Vincent (Diane) Roell, Carol (Tom) Wudi and James (Chris) Roell.

Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6101 Zinser St., Weston. Father Greg Bohren will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Saturday.

Nancy L. Wilde

Nancy Lea Wilde passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Bell Tower in Merrill.

Nancy was born to Michael and Helen (Langhoff) Ringwelski, the first of eight children.

Nancy graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1956. She was employed at Anson-Gilkey Door and Lincoln Wood in Merrill until retirement. She was a proud member of Local Union 1488 for 20 years.

Nancy and Jerome (Porkie) Wilde were married at Grace United Church of Christ in Wausau, October 26 1957. After retirement, Nancy enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and wildlife, doing jigsaw puzzles, writing cards to family and to veterans.

Nancy is survived by her 4 children, Gary Wilde of Weston, Brenda (Bob) McNeil of Fence, George (Vicki) Wilde of Merrill, and Michael Wilde of Merrill. She is further survived by brothers Richard (Delores) Ringwelski, Florian (Barbara) Ringwelski, Dennis (Evelyn) Ringwelski, Michael Ringwelski and Floyd Ringwelski III; sisters MaryAnn Schmidt and Betty Jane Kimps; 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and another on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law Dara and grandson Nolan.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Grace United Church of Christ, 535 S. 3rd Ave., Wausau, WI 54401. Visitation will take place from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

The family would like to thank the staff members at Bell Tower for their kindness and care.

William P. Cota

William P. “Bill” Cota of Wausau, 78, passed away in the early morning of Friday, October 28, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Bill was born August 18, 1944, in Wausau and is the son of the late Wilfred P. and Ruth (Erdman) Cota. On August 23, 1969, he married Alberta “Bertie” Wienke at St. Anne Catholic Church in Wausau. She survives. Bill also served honorably in the Army National Guard for six years, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant and Armor Crewman with multiple sharpshooter qualifications.

After a brief stint in Iowa, Bill moved his growing family to Birnamwood, WI where he worked for Banner Banks for more than 36 years. He managed the installation of the bank’s first computer, led through the growth of multiple branches, sat on the board, and retired as the Bank President in 2010. Being very active in the village, Bill was a founding member of the Birnamwood Development Corporation, which brought long-term infrastructure, business, and financial support to the community. He was also a Cub Scout Leader and active in the Birnamwood Lions Club for over 10 years.

Spending many days in the outdoors of Central and Northern Wisconsin as a child and an adult, Bill enjoyed hunting (deer, grouse, turkey, bear, and goose), fly fishing for bass and crappie, and camping with his family for more than 30 years. Bill was the consummate family-man balancing efforts between parents, siblings, wife, his children, and spending special time with his grandkids.

Bill’s survivors include his wife, Bertie Cota of Wausau, his children, Tania (Mike) Spofford of Green Bay and Todd (Matt Sloan) Cota of Seattle, WA, his grandchildren, Robbie Spofford of Buffalo, NY and Kelsey Spofford of Green Bay, his brother, Ronald Cota of Wausau and Kay (Joe) Herman of Wausau, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Lierman of Wausau and his brother James Cota of Kingsport, TN.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Bill’s life will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, November 4, with a preceding visitation period starting at 9:00 AM—both at the Church of the Resurrection on Second Street in Downtown Wausau. The Rev. Eric Mashak will preside. Inurnment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau, on Friday afternoon. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is managing the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.

Beverly A. Green

The Lord called Beverly A. Green (87) home on October 26, 2022. She passed peacefully at Copperleaf Assisted Living with family at her side after a nearly three-year battle with cancer.

She was born at Wausau St Mary’s Hospital in 1935 and lived her entire life in Schofield. In 1955 she married Donald Green at St. Therese Catholic church, who preceded her in death.

Beverly especially loved to attend family softball games, make casino runs and going out for breakfast after Sunday morning church. In her early years she enjoyed ice skating, cooking/baking for family events and Sunday afternoon rides in the family station wagon.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo Zuleger & Florence Schmutzler, as well as her grandmother Lillie (Mammie) Teal who played an important role in her childhood, siblings Marge Starrett, Judy Roelfsema, Kathy Veeninga, and Ronnie Chandler.

She is survived by her children Mark, Kathy, and Rick (Sylvia), and grandchildren Stefanie, Nicole, Amanda, Derek (Emilee), Dylan, and Dawson (Brooklyn). She is also survived by her Illinois family (nephew/nieces) Jeff (Jeanmarie) Starrett, Hillary (Mike) Weis, Laura (Borko) Bozickovic and Pete Veeninga; and their children Gavin, Analise, Vivian, Rainer, Evangeline, and Lorelei.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Therese Catholic Church, 113 W Kort St., Rothschild at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3rd. Rev. Joseph Albert will officiate the mass. Interment will take place immediately following the mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials/donations be directed to St. Therese Catholic Church or any cancer care program.

Christine Dimmig

Christine Kathryn “Chris” (Gabel) Dimmig, 74, of Wausau Wisconsin and formerly of Streator, Illinois, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Wausau Manor in Wausau, Wi. She was born September 15, 1948, in Quincy Ill, the daughter of Rev. Edward Gabel and Geneva (Preston) Gabel. While in school Chris was an excellent student and a talented nature artist. She graduated from Streator High School in 1967. April 20 1968, she married Victor L. Dimmig at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Streator IL. Chris went on to be the designer and business manager of “Countryside Kitchens” and designed all the kitchens they produced. Chris was a faithful servant of God and dedicated her life to His word and love. She was also a loving mother to her son, Curt Dimmig. After dealing with several illnesses, Chris succumbed to God’s loving arms.

Chris is survived by her son, Curt Dimmig and his wife, Janean; 2 sisters, Pauline (Douglas) Murray of Streator and Kathleen (Kevin) Gresham of Austin, TX; 3 nieces and nephews; Luke (Annie) Murray and Ross (Shelley) Murray of Illinois, Bethany Gresham of Denver, CO, and her cousin Suzanne (Zickgraf) Elenberger of Chicago Il.

In addition to her ex-husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 29th, 1:30 p.m. at the John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 900 Old Hwy 51, Mosinee, Wi with Father Marion Talaga officiating. Memorials may be made to hospice locations in your area.