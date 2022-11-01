WAUSAU – In response to customer demand, Good News Project will hold a special one-day event to recycle electronics on a Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12.

“Our communities have been requesting the opportunity for electronics recycling on a Saturday, so in addition to our weekly Friday e-cycling, we are holding a special one-day event for area residents in celebration of America Recycles Day,” Good News said in a news release.

Electronics are weighed and customers charged a fee of .45 cents per pound. Fees support the programs of Good News Project.

You can recycle the following electronics (for a complete list, click here):

  • Computers (desktop, laptop, netbook and tablet computers)
  • Desktop printers (including those that scan, fax and/or copy)
  • Computer monitors
  • Cell phones 
  • E-readers
  • Televisions
  • DVD players, VCRs and DVRs
  • Fax machines
  • Mice and keyboards
  • Other computer accessories including hard drives, speakers, flash drives and modems