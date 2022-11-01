WAUSAU – In response to customer demand, Good News Project will hold a special one-day event to recycle electronics on a Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12.
“Our communities have been requesting the opportunity for electronics recycling on a Saturday, so in addition to our weekly Friday e-cycling, we are holding a special one-day event for area residents in celebration of America Recycles Day,” Good News said in a news release.
Electronics are weighed and customers charged a fee of .45 cents per pound. Fees support the programs of Good News Project.
You can recycle the following electronics (for a complete list, click here):
- Computers (desktop, laptop, netbook and tablet computers)
- Desktop printers (including those that scan, fax and/or copy)
- Computer monitors
- Cell phones
- E-readers
- Televisions
- DVD players, VCRs and DVRs
- Fax machines
- Mice and keyboards
- Other computer accessories including hard drives, speakers, flash drives and modems