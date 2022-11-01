WAUSAU – In response to customer demand, Good News Project will hold a special one-day event to recycle electronics on a Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12.

“Our communities have been requesting the opportunity for electronics recycling on a Saturday, so in addition to our weekly Friday e-cycling, we are holding a special one-day event for area residents in celebration of America Recycles Day,” Good News said in a news release.

Electronics are weighed and customers charged a fee of .45 cents per pound. Fees support the programs of Good News Project.

You can recycle the following electronics (for a complete list, click here):