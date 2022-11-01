Learn about proper nutrition and making healthy food choices during a free talk with registered dietician nutritionist Jill Patterson on Nov. 3 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The talk will be held via the GoToMeeting app, a free videoconferencing program. Coordinated by the Marathon County Public Library. To attend, visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/11253 and click on the “Attend” button. For more info, call 715-261-7230.
Adults can visit the library’s Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer, to play cribbage on Nov. 8 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Cards and cribbage boards will be available and all skill levels are welcome. For more info, call 715-659-3996.
Afghan refugee and author Najib Azad will talk about his family’s experiences fleeing Afghanistan and resettling in central Wisconsin, which he chronicles in his new book, “Beyond Evacuation,” on Nov. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.
Adults can visit the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, for a special crafting event on Nov. 9 from 4-5:30 p.m. Attendees will make wine bottle scarecrows, with all supplies provided. Free, with registration required. Call 715-446-3537 to register.
Join the library for a talk about decorated fighter pilot Dick Bong on Nov. 10 from 10-11 a.m. at the library’s Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer. Mike O’Connor, who wrote the book “Ace of Aces: The Dick Bong Story,” will talk about Bong’s life and celebrated military career. Free. For more info, call 715-659-3996.