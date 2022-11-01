Learn about proper nutrition and making healthy food choices during a free talk with registered dietician nutritionist Jill Patterson on Nov. 3 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The talk will be held via the GoToMeeting app, a free videoconferencing program. Coordinated by the Marathon County Public Library. To attend, visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/11253 and click on the “Attend” button. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Adults can visit the library’s Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer, to play cribbage on Nov. 8 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Cards and cribbage boards will be available and all skill levels are welcome. For more info, call 715-659-3996.

Najib Azad

Afghan refugee and author Najib Azad will talk about his family’s experiences fleeing Afghanistan and resettling in central Wisconsin, which he chronicles in his new book, “Beyond Evacuation,” on Nov. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Adults can visit the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, for a special crafting event on Nov. 9 from 4-5:30 p.m. Attendees will make wine bottle scarecrows, with all supplies provided. Free, with registration required. Call 715-446-3537 to register.

Join the library for a talk about decorated fighter pilot Dick Bong on Nov. 10 from 10-11 a.m. at the library’s Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer. Mike O’Connor, who wrote the book “Ace of Aces: The Dick Bong Story,” will talk about Bong’s life and celebrated military career. Free. For more info, call 715-659-3996.



