Wausau Pilot & Review

With annual leaf collection running behind, the City of Wausau announced some additional steps to clear the streets while urging residents to help in that effort.

The leaf collection this year has been impacted because leaves fell late this year, and the city faced some equipment break-downs, a press statement issued by the mayor’s office said on Tuesday. Hours for the leaf crews have been extended, including working last Saturday and vacuum trucks will continue to move around the city collecting leaves in areas where there is not enough material for the bailer, according to the statement.

Additionally, the bailing crew is limited by the weather and the amount of time that it takes to get through the city.

“There is no way for us to do a second collection, based on our current budget and equipment,” the mayor’s office said. Therefore, in areas where the bailer cannot be sent, vacuum trucks have been pressed into service in those areas.

Those trucks are also being sent back into areas to collect late falling leaves.

“If collection has been done in an area, there is no guarantee that crews will be back, but we do our best to get back into as many areas as we can,” the statement read.

Yard waste site hours have been extended for every day except Thursday. “Anyone who is able, is encouraged to haul leaves to the site, especially if collection has been through their neighborhood,” the office said, adding that will help keep costs down for the operation and also help to keep leaves out of the city’s storm sewers.