STEVENS POINT – The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will honor veterans in a ceremony open to the public on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. in the Alumni Room of the Dreyfus University Center, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point.

The UW-Stevens Point ROTC Color Guard will present the colors and the National Anthem will be sung by Randi Miranda, Abbotsford, a U.S. Navy veteran and a senior majoring in dietetics.

Speakers will include Chancellor Thomas Gibson, Professor of Military Science Lt. Col. Dax Burroughs and two master of business administration students, Tou Ger Xiong, a member of the Wisconsin National Guard for more than 11 years, and Olivia Molle, the daughter of a veteran.