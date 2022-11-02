Damakant Jayshi

Wausau’s new water treatment facility was to be operational by Oct. 4 this year, a time that has already passed. City officials now say the full operation of the plant will be delayed further.

The Wausau Water Works Commission did not share exactly what has caused this latest delay but hinted at a contractor’s role in the issue. An addendum to the commission’s meeting agenda noted “contractual delays by Miron Construction” and listed a closed session to discuss the matter.

A revised agenda of the commission pulled out the item ‘Water Facility Construction Update’ from the discussion, replacing it with the addendum and changed the order of the discussions.

The City of Wausau’s next course of action is unclear.

Commissioner John Robinson said they are “not at the liberty to discuss the details” and said the city staff are “evaluating all options to ensure completion of the water treatment plant in an expedited manner.” He spoke after coming out of the closed session that, according to the agenda, was to discuss possible litigation related to the water treatment plant’s delay.

“I want to make sure that the public knows that we will keep you informed as we continue in this process and expect more communication from us,” Mayor Katie Rosenberg, who chairs the commission, said.

The new water treatment plant has been impacted by repeated delays and the completion date has undergone revision a few times already. In July, the Department of Public Works & Utilities said the plant would be delayed by six weeks due to deficient materials and coatings. The following month, the department revised the timeline, this time blaming “a defect in ductile iron piping material.” However, officials also mentioned Oct. 4 as a completion date while informing the residents of the delay.

The delays have consequences not only for the health of the residents because of concerns related to water contaminants like PFAS, but also the city’s financial health.

Wausau’s debt, now projected at roughly $220 million, has figured prominently in recent meetings in light of Moody’s latest credit rating for the City of Wausau and its water and sewer utilities. The city has $70 million of general obligation debt, $50 million of water revenue debt and $99 million of sewer revenue debt. The ratings agency termed the outlook “negative.”

City leaders are banking on rising water rates, passed on to the customer, to address the burgeoning debt of the water utility and say the city’s utility has had to pay for the two big capital projects but unable to raise water rates until the plant is pressed into service. Once the plant becomes operational, the situation would improve, some officials say?

Others aren’t so sure. Some city leaders have gone to great lengths to insist that the city’s general debt is separate from the utility debt, but critics are not convinced and say debt is debt no matter from which pot of money the borrowing stems.