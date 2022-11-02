Wausau Pilot & Review

Stoney Acres Farm is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold in Wausau, Athens and Merrill, according to a Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection news release.

The products were purchased on or after Oct. 11 and include:

Sauce Squash frozen pizza, includes mark of inspection with establishment No. 583

Ramona the Pesto frozen pizza, includes mark of inspection with establishment No. 583

Gluten-free Sauce Squash frozen pizza

Gluten-free Ramona the Pesto frozen pizza

The Sauce Squash and Ramona the Pesto frozen pizzas were sold from Downtown Grocery in Wausau, Sawmill Brewing in Merrill and Golden Harvest in Merrill. The gluten-free frozen pizza products were sold at retail at Stoney Acres Farm.

This is a Class I recall, which indicates a health hazard situation where there is a “reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” state officials said.

The recall was initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were misbranded and produced without the benefit of inspection.

No illnesses have been reported. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them.

Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Tony Schultz, Stoney Acres Farm, at (715) 432-6285.