STEVENS POINT – Enjoy a showcase of student creativity at the annual “Afterimages” dance concert at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

“Afterimages 2022” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 12-13 in the Studio Theatre in the Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point.

The show features student directors, choreographers, dancers and designers for sets, costumes, lighting and sound.

“Afterimages affords students the time and space to experiment with their artistry in a safe and collaborative environment, both as dancers and choreographers,” said Arista Detter, one of the members of the student directing team.

Dance works include:

“Flight of Motion” by Sophie Brooks, a senior dance major, finds inspiration in the beauty and graceful power of the sandhill crane.

“A Glimpse” by Jordan Busse, a senior dance and studio art major, blends performance art with contemporary dance to explore themes of uncertainty and connection.

“Living Memories” by Abbi Wasielewski, a senior dance major and creative writing minor, investigates how memories shape our present selves.

“Blue Haze” by Emily Meyer, a junior dance, drama, media studies and arts management major, explores themes of social isolation within the “blue haze” of our modern technological world.

“Blissful Ignorance” by Kenna Kramer, a senior dance and psychology major, navigates the search for meaning and purpose in life through curiosity, intentionality and reflection.

“Audacity of Two” by Maya Dorangrichia, a senior dance major, harnesses the power and solidarity of two audacious women.

“Coexisted” by Hanna Kiel, a senior dance major and arts management minor, examines the possibility of forming connections among strangers.

“In the Absence of Conformity” by Elizabeth Pischel, a junior dance and pre-physical therapy major, explores the potential for community within the stark dichotomy of conformity and individuality.

Tickets are $27 for adults, $24 for seniors and $16 for ages 17 and younger at the UW-Stevens Point Information and Tickets Office in the Dreyfus University Center concourse, by calling 715-346-4100 or at http://tickets.uwsp.edu. Discounts are available for UW-Stevens Point students, faculty and staff.



