Blaine G. Mallo

Blaine G. Mallo, passed away October 28, 2022, after a valiant battle with lung cancer, at his home with his family by his side. He was 57.

Blaine was born June 25, 1965, in Milwaukee, WI to Arthur and Mary (Hink) Mallo. He graduated from DC Everest, where he played hockey, a lifelong passion of his. He was known as “Mr. Music Man” in high school- known for jamming to Rock n’ Roll. He was a self-employed Carpenter who strived for perfection every time, all the time. He especially enjoyed the last five years, working with Matt and Chris, a truly great team. Blaine loved speed and playing in the mud on his RZR, often going on trips with Sara and their riding groups “Up North” and to Michigan. He conquered challenges his whole life and found a foundation in his Christian faith at Eagle Brook Church, where he was a member and was a leader in divorce care. Blaine was baptized as a Christ Follower at Eagle Brook Church on January 31, 2016 and was a faithful member up until the time he passed. Blaine lived by the motto “Do it right and do it once.” He was a man who worked hard, played hard, and lived life with no regrets.

Blaine is survived by the love of his life Sara Lemke; son Garrett (fiancé Shyla Baker) Mallo; son Pat (Jessie) Hocking; daughter April Bruns; Sara’s sons Joshua (Anna) Lemke and Matthew (Bre Zenner) Lemke; parents Arthur and Mary Mallo; siblings Justeen “Teena” Vollrath, Crystal Abernathy, Laura Sedivy, Wesley (Lisa) Mallo, and Chad (Chris) Mallo; 5 grandchildren; the mother of his children Brenda (Steve) Johnson; and numerous extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother-in-law Scott Sedivy.

A memorial service will be held at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Rev. Bruce Lamont will officiate. For those unable to attend services in person, it will be available to attend virtually at www.brainardfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be addressed to Aspirus Hospice & Comfort Care, 425 Pine Ridge Boulevard, Wausau, WI 54401; American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741; or Eagle Brook Church, 7015 20th Avenue

Centerville, MN 55038 with “In Memory of Blaine Mallo” in the memo.

Our family wishes to thank Aspirus Hospice and their staff, Dr. Peterson and his staff, Dr. Eilers, Dr. Stycly, Dr. Platta, and Britta Walter, NP for providing exceptional care and compassion. Blaine, and his family, knew they did everything they could and are forever appreciative.

Patrick J. Wisneski

Patrick J. Wisneski, 89, Wausau passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born on May 2, 1933, in Wausau, son of the late Roman and Helen (Lenard) Wisneski. On September 19, 1981, he married Rita (Thomson) Glapinski at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Milladore. She survives.

Prior to his retirement Pat worked for over 39 years as a pressman at the former American Can/James River in Wausau. He also worked at the Wisconsin Auto Auction for over 25 years. Some of his favorite pastimes included traveling the world with his beloved wife, fishing and snowmobiling.

Pat proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include his wife, Rita Wisneski, Wausau, two daughters, Mary Sese, Milwaukee and Carey (Brad Schroeder) Wochos, Wausau, his stepchildren, Ronald (Roxanne) Glapinski, Hatley, Robert (Lisa) Glapinski, Hatley, Renee Glapinski, FL and Randall (Jenny) Glapinski, Ringle, 1 granddaughter, Elizabeth (Ryan) Madsen, MN, 7 step grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 6 step great grandchildren, three siblings, Thomas Wisneski, Texas, William (Mary) Wisneski, AZ and Nathalie Meilahn, Weston and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one son, Michael Wisneski, one daughter, Judith Kramer, one step granddaughter, Angela Glapinski, two sisters, Bernice Springer and Doris Hahn and three brothers, Fr. John, Val and Robert and a son-in-law, Elias Sese.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Entombment will be in the Restlawn Memorial Park, Christus Mausoleum. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Dorothy A. Bellin

Dorothy Ann Bellin, 95, Wausau, formerly of Merrill, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Wausau Manor, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Dorothy, daughter of Wesley and Anna (Hehling) Turbin was born on December 31, 1926 in Merrill, Wisconsin in the family home on Douglas Street. After graduation from Merrill High School in 1945, Dorothy departed for Washington DC and worked for the Navy Department. She then moved to Chicago, IL and was a key punch operator for the U.S. Government.

Upon returning to Merrill, Dorothy was employed at Weinbrenner Shoe Company. She met her future husband, John Bellin, a returning WWII veteran, at the Gold Arrow Bowling Alley. They were married May 15, 1948 at St. Stephen’s Church in Merrill.

Dorothy’s hobbies over the years included, hunting and fishing with John, drawing, reading, playing bingo, jigsaw puzzles and bowling. She belonged to the 600 club at Les and Jim’s Lincoln Lanes in Merrill. She was also an avid Packer, Badger and Brewers fan.

Dorothy is survived by daughters, Gay (Randall) Stencil, Wausau and Cynthia (Jerome) King, Wichita, Kansas; four grandchildren, Angela Peacy, Port Washington, Renea Stencil, Wausau, Laura (Nathan) Schneider, Kansas and David (Morgan) King, Kansas; four great-grandchildren, Jacob Peacy, Ethan Schneider and Caroline and Madison King; and nieces, nephews and cousins further survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Lloyd (Anita Sigrud) Turbin; sister, Betty (Walter) Wolff; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Private burial will follow at Merrill Memorial Park.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a fund being established in Dorothy’s memory.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Lillian Janzam

Our beloved mother/grandmother/great-grandmother/friend Lillian Janzam went to heaven on October 29, 2022 at the age of 100. She was a wonderful woman who will be deeply missed.

She was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in a house on Cottage Grove Avenue on October 21, 1922. Lillian married John Janzam Jr. on November 30, 1947. She worked at Woolworths 5 and 10, Schafer’s Jewelry and later owned and operated J & L Time Co. with her husband, John.

Lillian is remembered as being a kind and patient woman who loved her family and greatest wish was to see them happy. She loved the book of Ruth, polka dots, the color red, word search puzzles, Scrabble, and reading. Her most treasured times were those spent with the family playing games on the back porch.

She is survived by daughters, Kathy Jirovec of Merrill, Wisconsin (husband, Wayne) and Karen Middleswarth of Ely, Iowa (husband Brian); grandchildren David Jirovec (wife, Angie), Becky Galioto (husband, Jamie), Amanda Halvorson and Nikki Halvorson; great-grandchildren Annie, Sophie, Josiah, and Fox.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John, brothers Walt and Chuck and grandson John Erik.

Our family has a deep appreciation for the care provided to Lillian by Bell Tower and Aspirus Hospice staff.

A memorial service will be held in Assisi Hall at Bell Tower Residence, Merrill, November 5, 2022. Visitation will begin at 9 AM with a service at 10 AM. Graveside services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bell Tower or Aspirus Hospice.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Ervin F. Brietzke

Ervin F. Brietzke, 75, Wausau, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau.

Erv was born on March 14, 1947, to Ervin and Louise Brietzke. Erv was a 1965 graduate of Tripoli High School. He married Kathy Friedrich on married Dec. 31st, 1993, in Wausau WI.

Erv was employed for his entire career at Green Bay Packaging where he retired as a Manufacturing Manager. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, watching the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his daughter, LaNah (Tim) Krueger, granddaughter Brianna, Fond du Lac; brother Richard (Brenda), Brantwood; stepdaughters Jamie Kelly, Wyoming, Staci (Paul) Kamke, granddaughter Mazie, Schofield and Tiffani (Chris) Plautz, granddaughter Emma, Merrill; and niece and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his father, mother, brother and wife.

We would like to thank the compassionate and patient employees at Pride TLC for taking great care of him.

Family is being assisted by Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society; online condolences can be made at mwcs.ws. There will be a private service for the family at a later time.

Sonja M. Block

Sonja M. Block, 84 of Birnamwood, died on November 1, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Sonja was born on July 16, 1938, in Marshfield, the daughter of Myron and Linda (Engelke) Larson.

On August 15, 1964, Sonja was united in marriage to Richard Block at Trinity Lutheran Church in Birnamwood. He preceded her in death on April 26, 1983.

In her earlier years, Sonja taught in Pulaski for one year before moving to Birnamwood, where she then taught at the Birnamwood School. After teaching, Sonja worked at the Birnamwood Veterinary Clinic until her retirement. She could always be found listening to country music and watching the Brewers and Packers. Sonja enjoyed bowling, socializing with people and eating lutefisk and lefse. She was an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Birnamwood.

Sonja is survived by three sons, Brian (Theresa) Block, Michael (Bonnie) Block and Mitch (Carol) Block; two grandchildren, Traci (Justin) Walkowski and Jon Block; one great-grandchild, Larsyn Rose Walkowski; five siblings, Marlene Blanchard, Roger (Vonnie) Larson, Leland (Debbie) Larson, Sharon (Pete) Zimmermann and Shirley Kolb, along with sister-in-law Arlene Schwieso-Larson.

Sonja was preceded in death by her husband, parents and two brothers, Lory and David Larson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Rev. Lois Graper will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.