WAUSAU – Three Wausau businesses will donate a total of $35,000 to the Wausau Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign Nov. 4 to jump start the official event kick-off at noon at Piggly Wiggly in Mosinee.

About 90,000 people a year seek food from the Wausau Salvation Army, making the money raised through its Red Kettle Campaign even more critical this year.

Aqua Finance and Connexus Credit Union each will contribute $15,000 in matching funds and UMR will contribute $5,000 to get the fundraiser off to a solid start.

This year’s Red Kettle fundraising goal for the 46-day season is $150,000. The overall Christmas fundraising goal is $695,000, which funds almost 40 percent of the budget. Money raised at the red kettles contribute to the overall Christmas fundraising goal.

Visit sawausau.org for more detailed information about Salvation Army services.