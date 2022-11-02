Dear editor,

As someone who is very concerned about our environment, the protection of our public lands and natural resources, I was relieved when Tony Evers became our governor. His proclamation that science was back gave me hope.

As we move through this election cycle, I am appalled by the climate skepticism of Tim Michels. While well over half of Wisconsin feels climate change is of great concern, Michels sugarcoats mainstream science saying temperatures have always fluctuated. Tim Michels talks about breaking up our DNR. Where will be our oversight? The only good thing that came out of his mouth was he stated he would need to sit down with the smart people to figure that out. Thank goodness for a little bit of foresight. The money you would save by not breaking up the DNR could go for the cleanup of PFAS.

I fear this man and his pipelines and what this could mean for our indigenous people. These pipelines serve no purpose to Wisconsin other than to transport dirty tar sands oils, often leaving a path of destruction with their leaks. As recent as August of this year oil contaminated soil was found within 1 mile of the Bad River Reservation. Does it have to be your drinking water that is contaminated before you care?

The election on Nov. 8 will no doubt shape the fate of energy in Wisconsin. I ask you to vote wisely. While you’re at it, choose reason over treason.

Nancy Stencil of Rib Mountain

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.