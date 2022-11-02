Dear editor,

As a result of the “defund the police” movement, soft-on-crime policies, and reckless bail reform efforts, far too many Americans have become victims of the deadly crime wave plaguing our neighborhoods.

Many communities across the country continue to experience steadily increasing violent crime. Murder rates increased 30 percent in 2020 and continued climbing in 2021. Carjackings, particularly in urban areas are on the rise, with some cities recording up to 400 percent spikes. 2021 also marked the deadliest year for law enforcement since the September 11th attacks in 2001.

Overdose deaths surpassed 100,000 last year, with fentanyl appearing in a variety of substances, including candy-flavored drugs that are marketed to children. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office stated that last year, they saw more fentanyl overdose deaths than any other cause, including car accidents.

Thankfully at least one member of Wisconsin delegation to the federal government has taken notice. Congressman Tiffany introduced The Combating Violent and Dangerous Crime Act.

I believe that regardless of political party everyone should applaud the leadership of Congressman Tiffany and thank him for taking a stand for our communities here in Wisconsin.

Eric Adams of Kronenwetter

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.