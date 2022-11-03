WAUSAU – With less than a week remaining until election day, WPR’s “Route 51” takes a final look at the midterm contests. At 10 a.m. on Nov. 4, host Shereen Siewert welcomes WPR Assistant News Director Rob Mentzer and La Follette School of Public Affairs at UW-Madison Professor and Director Susan Yackee for a discussion about the issues candidates and voters are talking about the most – and what the polls say about voter attitudes on public policy and more.

