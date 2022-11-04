Damakant Jayshi

Calls to reduce funding to the Marathon County Library prompted by concerns over some available content were met with fierce opposition this week during a Board of Supervisors meeting.

The 2023 budget for the Marathon County Public Library is $3,389,685. Of this, the operations budget is $3,286,685 and building maintenance is funded at $103,000. The final figures might change when the County Board adopts the budget on Nov. 10. The deadline to propose any amendment to the budget was 1 p.m. Friday.

The total proposed budget for the county is $218.5 million, with a proposal to fund 26% of the budget through tax levy.

County Administrator Lance Leonhard said the library’s personnel budget has been reduced by $350,000 for 2023, given that it has maintained the target of reserve fund at $300,000.

In his 2023 budget message posted on the county’s website, Leonhard said that because the Marathon County Public Library “is funded with independent tax levy, as opposed to traditional operating tax levy, modifications to the Library budget do not directly impact our ability to ‘balance’ the operating levy budget.”

Several county supervisors, a past library board president, a former Wausau City Council member and a number of residents were among those who urged the board to accept the library budget. Other supervisors, and some residents who said the library has pornographic materials on its shelves, opposed the funding, calling some of the library’s holdings “offensive,” “obscene,” and “harmful,” including some material available in the juvenile section of the library.

MCPL Board of Trustees President Sharon Hunter said there is an established process to review complaints over books and other materials in the library. A task force is currently reviewing complaints on some of the books and will make a determination by the end of the month. She said that what could be offensive to some might not be to others, Hunter said.

The library board president said the MCPL has eight branches, most in rural areas, and the institutions represent much more than just books. They provide internet access and computers for the community and are resources for job applicants and people preparing for interviews.

Some residents agreed with Hunter about materials being available to all. They said the board should serve all residents and not just one group, and said they did not understand the “fuss” over books. Some expressed their view that books on sex are not child pornography, but rather resources on sex education. Others said morals are subjective and asked those opposed to the books not to impose their personal views on others. Some pointed to conspiracy theories, misinformation and ‘fake news’ about the library and its activities.

Supporters asked the county board “not to punish the library” over some books on sex, citing its invaluable and immense contribution to the community.

However, some of those opposed to books on sex and gender said they are harmful to children and promote promiscuous behavior. Some claimed that having such materials in the juvenile section is potentially illegal and should not be funded by tax dollars. Critics called for cuts to the library’s budget, saying that supervisors should exercise their oversight authority and hold the library board accountable.

Critics also insist they are not calling for censorship, but removal of the books from the library. During a library board meeting in September, some called for ban on the books over content.

But the library board president pointed out that parents can supervise which books their children check out. The idea of parents checking out the books under spotlight saw support from some supervisors and residents. Another supervisor relayed a resident’s suggestion that the books under scrutiny could be labeled and kept in the adult section.

The supervisors who criticized the books did not explicitly call for reducing the budget or defunding the library, but complained that review process regarding complaints on the material is slow. Some suggested changing the process of reviewing controversial books, prompting Corporation Counsel Michael Puerner to caution that any discussion on topics not on the agenda would violate Wisconsin open meetings law. He said the board can only discuss matters in its control and on the items listed on the agenda, which included the budget for the library, but not its policy.

Marathon County Board Vice-Chair Craig McEwen said he was surprised that such materials were available in the children’s section. He added he received emails with complaints over books and deleted them for fear of being in possession of child pornography materials. McEwen said he is not advocating removal of books but changing the evaluation process.

Supervisor Ann Lemmer said she was trying to keep her cool, saying the review process needs to be thorough and it takes time.

‘Library has statutory protection on materials its displays’

Responding to McEwen’s statement regarding deleted emails and Supervisor Tony Sherfinski’s question pm whether the county and the library are at risk for the material in the library, Corporation Counsel Puerner said “applicable statutes that prohibit either the distribution of certain pornographic materials to children or prohibit the display of the harmful materials, they all have exceptions, statutorily, for materials that are displayed at a library.”

That applied “both criminally and civilly,” he said, adding that the state legislature has put in certain legal protection in statutes that would limit the existence of any liability for those books being present in the library. Generally, there is an exception in statutes for library materials.

Budget discussion timeline criticized

A number of supervisors complained about what they called a rushed timeline for the budget discussions. They said they did not have enough time to review the line items or suggest any revisions, and called for change in the process for the 2024 budget.

Supervisor Chris Dickinson said the period between when board members receive the budget materials and can offer amendments with a visit to the Human Resources, Finance and Property Committee is too short. However, Supervisor Michelle Van Krey pointed out that supervisors had an opportunity to offer their input to the budget when the county administrator visited all the committees and asked for their feedback. That was the time to raise any issue, Van Krey said.

County Board Chair Kurt Gibbs said officials will try to have the documents available earlier next time. But there are limitations in preparing the budget since some projects rely on state grants, which are not always immediately announced.

[To watch the discussion, click here. To read County Administrator’s 2023 budget, click here.]