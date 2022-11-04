The Marathon County Health Department is reminding residents to ensure their heating sources as well as their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are in good working condition as temperatures begin to drop.

“Carbon monoxide poisonings tend to increase in the cooler months,” said Dale Grosskurth, Environmental Health and Safety Director at the Marathon County Health Department, in a statement released by the department. “Now is the time for Marathon County residents to make sure their heating sources, carbon monoxide detectors, and smoke detectors are in good working order.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of every five home fire deaths in the United States occur when smoke detectors are not present or not working properly, the Health Dept. said.

About 500 Wisconsinites are admitted to the emergency room each year due to carbon monoxide poisoning, the statement added, citing data from the Wisconsin Environmental Public Health Tracking Program. The MCHD shared a link from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on how to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.