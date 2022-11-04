Wausau Pilot & Review

A 36-year-old Amherst Junction man was sentenced to a 43-year prison term for repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl who is legally blind and has autism, according to Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins.

Ronald Brummer was sentenced Friday by Portage County Circuit Judge Michael Zell. Brummer’s sentence includes 18 years of initial confinement followed by 25 years of extended supervision, Cousins said.

Brummer was convicted Sept. 15 by a Portage County jury after a three-day trial that was concluded with guilty verdicts on all three counts.

During Brummer’s preliminary hearing, a Portage Co. detective who investigated the case said the girl, who was interviewed by a specialist at the Marshfield Child Advocacy Center, had the mind of a child between 4-5 years of age. The assaults happened in at least two of the family’s residences in the county, including a camper on one of the properties, according to a Point Plover Metro Wire report.

The detective also testified that the girl described specific sexual acts she would not have been able to verbalize had she not experienced them.

The girl later went to live with her biological father in another state, PPMW reported.

At the sentencing argument, prosecuting attorney Robert Jambois pointed to the defendant’s extensive prior criminal record, including a prior felony conviction for child abuse stemming from breaking the leg of his then 2-month-old baby son in 2013.

The prosecutor also noted that, while the defendant was convicted of repeated sexual assaults to a child who had not attained the age of 16 in this case, due to the child victim’s disabilities, she was actually as vulnerable and defenseless as a much younger child. She was also subject his complete control during these assaults.

The prosecutor further noted that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has previously written that “… the idea of the sexual exploitation of the young is so repulsive that it’s almost impossible to believe that none but the most depraved and degenerate would commit such an act.” (State v. Friedrich, 136 Wis.2d 1 (1987)). Since those words were written 35 years ago, the Wisconsin Legislature has continually increased the penalties for this sort of “depraved and degenerate” behavior.

Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins stated: “It is the policy of this office to step up for the most vulnerable members of our community: our children. We shall continue to work with our partners in law enforcement, social services and the community to do all that is within our power to protect the children of this community from predators like this defendant.”

Cousins thanked Sheriff’s Detective Kevin Flick and Social Worker Wendy Axt for working together to investigate this case and help bring it to a successful conclusion.

“I also want to thank the folks at the Marshfield Clinic’s Child Advocacy Center, in particular, its medical director, Dr. Kristen Iniguez, for their outstanding facility and extraordinary staff whose assistance in this investigation of this matter and their treatment of this child also led to this successful result,” Cousins said. “This offender has been held to account and, most importantly, this child has been rescued from an abusive environment and is now safe and secure in her new home with her biological father.”

The matter was first brought to light by a school employee who reported what she saw and heard to authorities.

“The schools are our most important reporters of child abuse and neglect,” Cousins said. “I also want to thank all of our educators and school support staff for their invaluable contributions to our continuing efforts to protect our most vulnerable citizens: our children.”