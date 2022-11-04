Phyllis A. Lillie

Phyllis A. Lillie, age of 91, passed peacefully on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Chippewa Falls, WI.

Phyllis was born on July 28,1931, to the late Arthur and Nellie (Anderson) Butler. She had worked as a Pharmacy Technician and then became an IV Technician for Luther Hospital of Eau Claire. She raised two children and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She volunteered much of her time, including teaching confirmation classes., volunteering grandparent and library assistant at elementary schools.

Phyllis enjoyed walking, cooking, gardening, decorating her house, and where she volunteered. She looked forward to the changing of seasons.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Mark (Judy) Lillie and Beth (Bill) Sleep, her grandchildren, Heidi (Levent) Besik, Christopher Sleep, Rachel Lillie, Sydney (Lonnie) Young, and Jack Lillie, her five great-grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Charlotte, Enid, Lucille, Arthur, and Delores.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel at 11:00 am. Visitation will take place prior to service starting at 10:00 am. Entombment will immediately follow. Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave condolences and memories with the family, you can visit brainardfuneral.com.

The family would like to thank Bruce Goetsch for his kindness, compassion and looking over Phyllis during her later years.

Dale W. Heinz

Dale W. Heinz, 86, Merrill, died Sunday, October 30, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at his home.

He was born September 17, 1936 in Brokaw, son of the late Henry and (Anna Kniess) Heinz. On June 29, 1963 he married Darla Pichelman and she preceded him in death on January 15, 2010.

Dale worked many years for Marathon Electric and served his country in the United States Army. Dale enjoyed ski jumping, fishing of all seasons, working in the yard, watching auto racing and the Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed relaxing at the campground with friends and family, hitting the Vegas strip and collecting photos of his granddaughter, Dylan.

Survivors include his sons, Darren Heinz, Albuquerque, New Mexico and Dean Heinz, Wausau; siblings, Milton Heinz and Sandra Ryan.

Besides his parents and wife, Darla, he was preceded in death by siblings, Annette Lach, Mary Ann Wimmer, Joyce Goetch, Roger Heinz, Henry Heinz Jr. and Donald Heinz.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Visitation will be Friday from Noon until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home.

Amy L. Lucas

Amy Lynn Lucas (Axtell), 54, of Wausau, WI, passed away on November 1st after a lifelong battle with heart complications. She was born on June 21st, 1968 in Kenosha, WI and was the daughter of Gerald and Ann Axtell. She was a graduate of Westosha Central High School and her hobbies included drawing, singing, playing video games and spending time with her cat Boo Boo. She enjoyed long drives up to Rib Mountain to catch the sunrise and getting breakfast at the Blue Willow. Amy’s hang out spot was the Eagles Club where she made many friends, played pool, and shared lots of laughs. Her favorite football team was the Green Bay Packers and she always texted a “Go Pack Go!” to her friends and family before every game.

Amy is survived by her daughter Amanda (Sam) Moody; brother Joseph Axtell; and 5 nieces and nephews Auden, Jessica, Morgan, Peyton, and Christian. She was preceded in death by her parents Gerald & Ann, and her sister Wendy.

At this time no services have been planned.

In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the American Heart Association.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS