Wausau Pilot & Review

The 2022 WIAA state football playoffs continued Friday, Nov. 4, with Level 3 games in seven divisions in the 11-player field, and the 8-player state semifinals. Two games have been scheduled for Saturday night.

Winners in the 11-player brackets move on to state semifinals on Friday, Nov. 11, and winners in the 8-player tournament advance to the state championship, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, at South Wood County Stadium in Wisconsin Rapids.

Here is a look at Friday’s scoreboard:

2022 WIAA State 11-Player Football Playoffs

Level 3

All games scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.

Division 1

No. 1 Bay Port (12-0) 17, No. 6 Appleton North (9-3) 10

No. 3 Kimberly (11-1) 31, No. 1 Waunakee (11-1) 16

No. 3 Sussex Hamilton (10-2) 15, No. 1 Hartland Arrowhead (9-3) 3

No. 2 Mukwonago (11-1) 27, No. 1 Muskego (10-2) 14

Division 2

No. 3 West De Pere (11-1) 38, No. 1 River Falls (10-2) 6

No. 6 Kaukauna (8-4) 41, No. 5 Mequon Homestead (7-5) 13

No. 1 Kettle Moraine (9-3) 27, No. 2 Sun Prairie East (9-3) 6

No. 6 Burlington (6-5) at No. 1 Brookfield Central (9-2) (Saturday, 5 p.m.)

Division 3

No. 1 Onalaska (12-0) 48, No. 3 Rice Lake (9-3) 22

No. 1 West Salem (11-1) 21, No. 7 Green Bay Notre Dame (8-4) 14

No. 1 Monroe (12-0) 35, No. 3 West Bend East (9-3) 0

No. 4 New Berlin West (10-2) 49, No. 2 Port Washington (9-3) 35

Division 4

No. 1 Columbus (12-0) 35, No. 2 Ellsworth (10-2) 6

No. 2 Freedom (11-1) 13, No. 1 Little Chute (11-1) 7

No. 1 Waukesha Catholic Memorial (12-0) 35, No. 2 Lodi (9-3) 0

No. 3 Two Rivers (12-0) 35, No. 1 Racine St. Catherine’s (10-2) 6

Division 5

No. 3 La Crosse Aquinas (11-1) 28, No. 4 Colby (10-2) 14

No. 2 Kewaunee (10-2) 15, No. 1 Southern Door (11-1) 12

No. 2 Brodhead/Juda (9-2) at No. 1 Prairie du Chien (9-2) (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Mayville (12-0) 44, No. 2 Racine Lutheran (8-4) 0

Division 6

No. 2 Stratford (9-2-1) 27, No. 1 Grantsburg (9-3) 7

No. 2 Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (11-1) 21, No. 1 Coleman (11-1) 1

No. 2 Mondovi (11-1) 35, No. 1 Marshall (10-2) 0

No. 2 Darlington (11-1) 20, No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic (11-1) 6

Division 7

No. 1 Eau Claire Regis (12-0) 53, No. 2 Edgar (10-2) 8

No. 3 Bangor (11-1) 40, No. 1 Pepin/Alma (11-1) 21

No. 1 Cashton (12-0) 28, No. 2 Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) (8-4) 14

No. 2 Shiocton (10-2) 32, No. 1 Cambria-Friesland (11-1) 14

WIAA 8-Player Football Playoffs

State Semifinals

Both games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.

No. 1 Wausau Newman Catholic (11-0) 35, No. 1 Siren (10-1) 0

No. 1 Belmont (10-1) 44, No. 3 Wabeno/Laona (8-3) 18