Wausau Pilot & Review

The D.C. Everest Area School District, in partnership with the D.C. Everest Education Foundation, will host the Greenheck Turner Community Center (GTCC) Community Kickoff Day on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Greenheck Field House located at 6400 Alderson Street.

The event is free and open to the public.

The event will include events for all ages including youth sports activities, bounce houses, games, and a raffle. It also will provide attendees with an opportunity to learn more about the GTCC — a premier indoor sports, wellness, and health facility for the greater community that is slated to open in Spring 2024.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view GTCC facility plans, speak with GTCC committee members, and learn more about donation opportunities.