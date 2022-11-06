Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Stevens Point woman last seen Nov. 4 who is missing and considered endangered, according to a statewide crime alert.

Cassidy Bemowski, 24, was last seen in the 900 block of Sixth Street in Stevens Point just before 3 p.m. on Friday. She has lower cognition skills and is unable to care for herself, police said.

Bemowski called her mother and caretaker Friday and told her she was leaving for Illinois with a boyfriend. But police say Bemowski does not have a known boyfriend, though she meets people online while gaming on her X-Box. She left with no money or identification, but did take her X-Box. Her phone is also shut off, which police say is unusual.

Cassidy does not own a vehicle and is believed to have been picked up by an unknown person in an unknown vehicle. Police are unable to ping her phone because the device is on a pay as you go plan.



Police say Cassidy has run off with unknown persons in the past only to return home months later.

Bemowski is described as a white woman who is 5’4″ tall and 206 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lt. Brian Brooks at the Stevens Point Police Department, 715-346-1501.