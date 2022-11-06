Wausau Pilot & Review

HUDSON – D.C. Everest earned two individual and one relay berth at next week’s state meet after competition at the WIAA Division 1 girls swimming sectional Saturday at Hudson Middle School.

The Evergreens’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Liliana Jessen, Nevaeh Mathwich, Marisol Swenson and Katelin Hall won the race in 1:40.23 to earn an automatic berth at the 2022 WIAA State Girls Swimming & Diving Championships, which will be held Nov. 12 at Waukesha South High School.

The winners in each event at each sectional, and the 18 next best finishers in each event earn spots at the state meet.

Marisol Swenson took second in the 100 butterfly in 58.78 seconds and Katelin Hall tied for third in the 50 freestyle in 24.94 seconds to earn two of those spots for D.C. Everest.

Wausau West’s top individual finisher was Eva Jaroski, who took eighth in the 50 freestyle in 25.81 seconds.

WIAA Division 1 Girls Swimming Sectional

Nov. 5, at Hudson Middle School

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 345; 2. D.C. Everest 264.5; 3. Chippewa Falls/McDonell 235.5; 4. Eau Claire Memorial 230; 5. River Falls 224; 6. Marshfield 188; 7. Hudson 179; 8. Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas 165; 9. La Crosse Logan/Central 157; 10. Wausau West 84; 11. Eau Claire North 75; 12. Wisconsin Rapids 69; 13. Superior 59.

Winners, and Wausau West and D.C. Everest finishers (*denotes state qualifier)

Diving: *1. Rachel Everson (RF) 474.60; *2. Avery Singel (RF) 430.5; *3. Kayleigh Volkman (RF) 425.10; *4. Fiona Gaugert (WR) 423.90.

200 medley relay: *1. Stevens Point (Klare Pilger, Sophie Johnston, Jenna Breitbach, Jocelyn Trzebiatowski) 1:48.53; *2. Marshfield (Terra Risa, Faith Risa, Brooke Begotka, Skylar Onsager) 1:51.44; *3. La Crosse Logan/Central 1:52.49 (Shefali Ramakrishnan, Camille Johnson, Priya Oshan, Avery Farmer) 1:52.49; 7. D.C. Everest (Kalee Gilmeister, Danica Swenson, Paige Malitz, Ella Budleski) 1:59.11; 9. Wausau West (Lillie Sunby, Emily Heilmann, Eva Jaroski, Emma Steinbach) 2:02.33.

200 freestyle: *1. Ellery Ottem (RF) 1:48.88; *2. Trzebiatowski (SP) 1:58.81; 7. Abby Warnke (DC) 2:08.80; 10. Malitz (DC) 2:08.80; 15. Steinbach (WW) 2:12.27; 16. Natalie Moran (WW) 2:17.01.

200 individual medley: *1. Gabi Augustyn (ECM) 2:05.44; *2. F. Risa (MAR) 2:15.44; 3. Marisol Swenson (DC) 2:16.42; 14. D. Swenson (DC) 2:28.31.

50 freestyle: *1. Peyton Watson (CFM) 24.15; *2. Breitbach (SP) 24.50; *3. Katelin Hall (DC) and Evelyn Arnold (CF) 24.94; 6. Liliana Jessen (DC) 25.53; 8. Jaroski (WW) 25.81; 9. Nevaeh Mathwich (DC) 25.95; 26. Emma Huggenvik (WW) 27.90; 29. Heilmann (WW) 28.31.

100 butterfly: *1. Breitbach (SP) 57.81; *2. M. Swenson (DC) 58.78; 5. Malitz (DC) 1:01.94; 10. Allayna Heil (DC) 1:06.02; 19. Cassie Monday (WW) 1:19.90.

100 freestyle: *1. Ottem (RF) 50.68; *2. Watson (CFM) 52.73; *3. Pilger (SP) 52.77; 6. Hall (DC) 54.99; 16. Jessen (DC) 59.03; 18. Steinbach (WW) 59.26; 19. Sunby (WW) 1:00.02.

500 freestyle: *1. Trzebiatowski (SP) 5:24.98; 4. Mathwich (DC) 5:37.88; 7. Warnke (DC) 5:43.57; 14. Moran (WW) 5:56.22; 15. Laura Gilmseister (DC) 5:59.48; 22. Bridgette Baumgardt (WW) 6:30.03.

200 freestyle relay: *1. D.C. Everest (Jessen, Mathwich, M. Swenson, Hall) 1:40.23; *2. Chippewa Falls/McDonell (Arnold, Libby Spitz, Ella Spitz, Watson) 1:40.77; 9. Wausau West (Moran, Heilmann, Steinbach, Jaroski) 1:47.81.

100 backstroke: *1. Pilger (SP) 57.00; *2. Eloise Cooper (SP) 58.96; 13. K. Gilmeister (DC) 1:06.71; 16. Sunby (WW) 1:08.57; 23. Cassidy Christensen (WW) 1:31.42; 26. Allison Kurth (WW) 1:16.80; 29. Emily Houle (WW) 1:19.66.

100 breaststroke: *1. Augustyn (ECM) 1:05.41; *2. F. Risa (MAR) 1:07.07; 7. D. Swenson (DC) 1:15.71; 10. Heilmann (WW) 1:18.34; 14. Gracin Dittmar (WW) 1:23.76.

400 freestyle relay: *1. Stevens Point (Breitbach, Trzebiatowski, Ashleigh Pahnke, Pilger) 3:37.85; *2. Chippewa Falls/McDonell (Watson, L. Spitz, E. Spitz, Arnold) 3:39.74; *3. La Crosse Logan/Central (Oshan, Ramakrishnan, Farmer, Johnson) 3:44.65; 5. D.C. Everest (Jessen, Mathwich, Hall, M. Swenson) 3:48.21; 10. Wausau West (Sunby, Huggenvik, Kurth, Moran) 4:13.47.