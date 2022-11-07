WAUSAU, Wis. – The 25th Annual Aspirus Health Foundation “Festival of Trees” event is back in person at the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center during Thanksgiving week, November 23 – 26.

Festival visitors can stroll through a glittering wonderland of holiday trees, wreaths, decor, baskets, and specialty items decorated and donated by people in our community for a silent auction and raffle. Enjoy local music, refreshments and visit with Santa (at scheduled times as noted online). Tickets are available at the door for $5. There is no cost for children 2 and under. Online bidding will be available at https://one.bidpal.net/2022fot.

Festival of Trees is the largest annual special event fundraiser for the Aspirus Health Foundation, with funds used to support Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and the Aspirus Family House.

“The Festival not only marks the beginning of the holiday season, but more importantly, brings people together for a common cause to help those in need in our community,” says Kim Smerda, Fund Development Specialist for the Aspirus Health Foundation. “It’s the perfect kickoff to the holiday season, with fun activities for every person, at every age.”

The Festival of Trees features three special events: an Opening Night Gala on November 22nd that welcomes more than 400 guests; a Senior Stroll the morning of November 23rd, when older adults can enjoy the festival in a more open setting; and Teddy Bear Blasts on November 25 and 26 for the youngest of the Festival participants and their furry friends.

“We are so grateful to the many committed volunteers, organizations and businesses that support this event and help transform the Expo Center into a winter wonderland,” said Lanna Scannell, Vice President of System Philanthropy with the Aspirus Health Foundation. “The creativity and generosity of the individuals, families and businesses who participate is inspiring and means so much to the patients and families we serve.”

For a more information about the Festival of Trees and to purchase special event tickets, please visit wausaufestivaloftrees.org.

The 2022 Festival of Trees event is held at:

Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center

10101 Market Street, Rothschild, WI 54474

Festival of Trees Schedule:

Wednesday, Nov. 23, 12 – 5pm

Senior Stroll (lights brighter) 9am – 12pm

Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, 1 – 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25, 9am – 5pm

Saturday, Nov. 26, 11am – 5pm

The Festival of Trees features three special events at the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center:

Opening Night Gala

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6 – 9pm

$80 per person through Nov. 15, $90 per person starting Nov. 16

Senior Stroll

Wednesday, Nov. 23, 9am – 12pm

$4 per person

Teddy Bear Blast

Friday, Nov. 25, 5:30 – 7pm or Saturday, Nov. 26, 9 – 10:30am

Advance Tickets Required: $10 per person, Children 3 and Under FREE

For more information, contact Kim Smerda, Fund Development Specialist with Aspirus Health Foundation at 847-2892 or kim.smerda@aspirus.org.