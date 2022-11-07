Clifford Alfred Stieber

Clifford Alfred Stieber, 87, of Wausau, WI, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau. He was born December 8,1934, in Marathon, WI, and graduated from Wausau High School in 1953. Three years later, Cliff married Sandra Young, and together, they had five children. Cliff was proud to have served his country and received an Honorable Discharge from the Armed Forces in 1961. Throughout his career, he worked for Employers Mutual, Dri-Gas, Schuette Lumber, and France Sales & Service where he retired as a Route Sales & Installation Technician.

Cliff was a special man to all who knew him. People gravitated towards his teasing humor, warmth, and wit. Cliff was known as kindhearted, hardworking, and dedicated to his family. He loved socializing, bowling, and fast-pitch softball, and often told stories of the famous game in which he pitched a no-hitter. In retirement, Cliff enjoyed running a lawn mowing service, gardening, and catching up with his neighbors. He found great joy in his five children and in later years, his many grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Cliff is preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Stieber, and brothers, Harold and Marvin Stieber. He is survived by his five children, Vern (Patty) Stieber of Marathon, WI, Cheryl (Claude) Seubert of Marathon, WI, Terri Stieber of Altamonte, FL, Kathy (Chuck) Jonas of Wausau, WI, and Mike (Cheri) Stieber of Thornton, IN; eleven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and brother Howard (Kathy) Stieber of Holland, MI.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. Father Joe Diermeier of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marathon, will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Lunch will be provided at Loppnows Bar, 1502 N 3rd St in Wausau, WI, immediately following the services. Burial will take place at a later date with immediate family.

Brainard Funeral Home-Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements

Cliff’s family wishes to thank the staff of Mount View Care Center for the special care they provided for him. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com

David D. Allen

David D. Allen (Big Action) passed away in Ringle, WI, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones at age 74.

He was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on 12-06-1948.

David was an avid sportsman and was owner-operator of ‘Dave’s Floor Installation’ for over 35 years. He was married to Barbara Denissen on May 21st, 1971 in Wausau, Wisconsin. David was a dedicated Marine who served in Vietnam. He enjoyed trap shooting, softball, and bowling. His greatest love was his grandchildren and his two great-grandsons.

ATTENTION CASINO GOERS: business may be affected as he will no longer be frequenting his favorite establishment. Convivence store lottery and scratch off tickets may be affected as well.

David was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Mildred, sisters Charmaine, Carmen, Betty and Susie, and brother-in-law Butch Denissen.

He is survived by his wife Barb Allen, sisters Donna Koepnick, Barb (Clinton) Drake, and brothers Elmer, Dennis, Danny (Helen) Richard. Dave was further survived by his in-laws Judy (Willie) Reed, Kathy (Vic) Maulden, Bruce (Connie) Denissen, and Debra Denissen.

He is also survived by his children Laurie (Reggie) Mays, Angela (Brian) Burgoyne, Amber (Craig) Zentner, grandchildren Nicole and David Will, Trye and Sam Phillips, Melissa and Megan Burgoyne, Hailey Zentner, Fox and Jace Allen, and two great-grandsons Trye Phillips and Henry Allen, as well as his many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to his nephew Bruce Bremer, who spent many years and hours playing cribbage with Dave (by the way Bruce wouldn’t let him win). A special thank you to Dean Hoida, who checked in on Dave every day. A sincere thank you to his VA Dr. Bailey and Wausau Aspirus Hospice.

A celebration of David’s life will be held at a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Donald D. Linke

Donald Dale Linke “Ducky”, 84 of Eland, passed away peacefully in his home with his wife Sandy of 64 years and his family at his side on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their kind support during this most difficult time.

Donald was born on October 19, 1938, in a farmhouse in Tigerton, the son of Leonard and Dorothy (Kersten) Linke.

Donald graduated from Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School where he met the love of his life, Sandy Godin. They were united in marriage on June 7, 1958. Together they had seven children, Judy (Vernon) Peterson, Jo Ann (Allen) Borchardt, Jeanette (Brad) Cannon, Jeff (Tetyana) Linke, Jane (William) Dement, Wendy (Lance) Trinko and Wanda (Gary) Nettesheim. They were also blessed to have 26 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Robert (Debbie) Linke and Thomas (Betty) Linke.

Donald was proud to say that he worked for Fore Way Express for 30 years when they closed their doors, and he took early retirement. He was also very happy to have helped out Ostrowski Farms in any way he could for 21 years. Through the years, Don and Sandy enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially snowmobiling with their friends and children. Donald was proud to be the recipient of the State and Marathon County “Groomer of the Year” Award in 2002. They both enjoyed watching sporting events at Wittenberg-Birnamwood where together they were named W-B High Booster Club “Fans of the Year” in 2003. In his free time, you could find him playing with his tractor or playing sudoku. Donald loved going bow and gun hunting, especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Out of all the things, Donald could always be found doing things for others or being with his loving wife.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Holy Family St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Fr. Matthew Settle will preside. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-7 PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg and again on Saturday, at church, from 9 AM until the time of Mass. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.