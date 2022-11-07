For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Cyclones junior hockey team took on the Rochester Grizzlies over the weekend as the Cyclones looked to bounce back into the win column versus division-leading Rochester. Wausau fell on Friday 3-1 and suffered a 6-2 loss on Saturday, which moved their season record to 4-7-3-0.

On Friday night, Rochester got on the board first at 16:09 of the first period when Spencer Klotz netted his team leading 10th goal of the season. The game would remain a 1-0 all the way until 18:34 of the final frame as Grant Dardis scored on the power play. Wausau managed to get in the scoring column less than one minute later to give the Cyclones a chance with 33 seconds remaining. Wausau then pulled goalie Mitch Miscevich for one final rush, but Rochester netted an empty net goal to close out the scoring. Miscevich took the loss after stopping 38 of 40 shots faced.

Saturday night’s game would not be as close as Rochester jumped out to a 2-0 lead just 10 minutes into the game. Wausau made it a game for a moment as Adam Wiggins scored on the power play at 15:24 of the 1st period to keep the Cyclones within one goal after one. The second and third periods saw Rochester net two goals each with Wausau’s lone goal coming at 1:39 of the third by Gage Vierzba. Miscevich picked up the loss again on after allowing six goals on 27 shots.

Wausau is back home this weekend for games against the Peoria Mustangs. Friday is $2 Beer Night presented by Budweiser and Saturday is the Camo Hat Giveaway presented by Fleet Farm.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues, serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification. The primary mission of the NA3HL is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes who have aspirations of playing in the NAHL or United States Hockey League and eventually the NCAA or American College Hockey Association. For more information, visit wausaucyclones.com.