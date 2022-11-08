WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College will host a free event geared toward area businesses and human resources professionals to help them attract and retain employees.

The Grow Your Workforce Through Apprenticeship event will take place from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 15 in room 1004 A at NTC’s Center for Health Sciences building.

Hear from area employers that have successfully implemented apprenticeship programs during the employer panel. Learn about the benefits of youth apprenticeship and how the program can transition into registered apprenticeship.

Registration is required and can be completed online at www.ntc.edu. A virtual option is also available for those who cannot attend the event in-person.