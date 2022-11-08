WAUSAU– Small Business Saturday, which puts the fun in shopping, will be held Nov. 26 in the Wausau River District. This year’s event promises to be the biggest yet.

A full line-up of holiday happenings are planned for this downtown event and includes photos with Santa, the Ale Trail and in-store retail specials.

Santa will be available for photos from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to preregister at wausauriverdistrict.org/shop-local-season.

The inaugural beer hop, which runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at nine local businesses, will feature craft beers from around Wisconsin and beyond. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. You can buy tickets and get all the details at wausauriverdistrict.org/shop-local-season.

