Jacquelyn “Jacqui” R. Mellon

Jacquelyn “Jacqui” R. Mellon was unexpectedly received into glory on November 7, 2022 at the age of 47. She was born on April 24, 1975 in Wausau, WI the daughter of John and Yvonne (Reindl) Prey.

Jacqui graduated from Wausau Newman High School and later attended Madison College, completing a degree in Fashion Marketing. Most of her career was spent at Famous Footwear in Madison and Spectrum Brands in Middleton. An avid fan of the Packers, Badgers and Brewers, Jacqui had many jerseys to suit the occasion. Jacqui will always be remembered for her loving and fun personality and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Jacqui is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Nick, her parents, John and Yvonne Prey, a brother, Jim Prey, sister, Katie Prey Peterson, mother and father-in-law, Tom and Kathy Mellon, sisters-in-law, Jenni (Dave) Haemker, Kristin (Brian) Dickson, Katie (Cody) Scherr, and Kari (Ben) Kissling. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Carter and Mason Prey, Jacob and Anna Haemker, Dylan and Abby Gilbert, Kira, Kinsey and Colin Scherr, and Braxten Kissling, also many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of Jacqui’s life will be held at Grandma Mary’s Café in Arena WI on November 15. Visitation is at 10:30am with a service at 11:30am.

Matthew W. Gendron

Matthew W. Gendron, 33, unexpectedly passed away October 13, 2022.

He was born July 17, 1989 in Milwaukee, WI to parents Michael Gendron and Laura (Laduron) Anderson. Matt cared about people and helped any time he could. He touched a lot of lives and will be missed by many.

Matthew is survived by his mom Laura Anderson; dad Michael (Bonnie) Gendron; brother Michael (Marisa Anderson) Gendron; nephews Michael, Mason, Marshall, and Mitchell; uncle Daryl; aunt Lisa; Grandma Judi Laduron; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandpa Gerard; grandma Gail; brother Timothy; and cousins Vince and Jessica.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 am at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am and go until the time of service. Luncheon will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Laura Anderson to offset unexpected expenses.

Brainard Funeral Home- Wausau Chapel is assisting the family.

Alice J. Ferries

Alice J. Ferries, age 99, died on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Primrose Memory Care.

Alice was born on July 25, 1923 in Wausau to the late John and Anna (Stieber) Lang. She was united in marriage to Daniel Ferries on June 13, 1953. They celebrated 53 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in 2006. Alice was a wonderful cook and baker and was known for her cinnamon rolls, angel food cake and wonderful Christmas treats. She was also an avid walker, putting on thousands of miles throughout the years.

Alice is survived by her sister June (Wesley) Wilcott, dear friends Gayle and Mike Tesch; and nieces and nephews Geraldine, John, Marilyn, Annie, Kenneth, Sandra, Deborah, Patti, Donald, Dan, Barbara, Susan and Robert.

Besides her husband and parents, Alice was preceded in death by her siblings Irene (Gerald) McClay, Ervin (Hilda) Lang, Leander (Clara) Lang, Dorothy (Arthur) Putzbach, Marian Lang, Violet (William) Harris, Melvin (Betty) Lang, and Lester Lang; nephews John, Jim, Charles, John, Tom and Gary and nieces Nancy and Mary.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Rev. Joseph Albert will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Aspirus Hospice or the Marathon County Humane Society

The family would like to thank the staff at Primrose Memory Care and Aspirus Hospice for their care and compassion.

Minnie H. Jaeger

Minnie H. Jaeger, 91, Wausau passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Wausau Manor.

She was born on March 28, 1931, at home, on a small farm in Ringle, Wisconsin, to the late August and Hildegarde (Kroening) Habeck. She often reminisced about her childhood on the farm, doing farm chores with her family and taking care of the animals. Minnie lost her hearing as a young child, but never let it hold her back from living a full and fruitful life. On October 19, 1954, she married Ervin Jaeger at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wausau, and they spent twenty-five wonderful years together. They were the proud parents of three children. Ervin preceded her in death on February 24, 1979.

Minnie was a proud homemaker, and took pride in raising her children. One of her favorite pastimes was canning pickles, which she did many times throughout the years. In fact, she was often referred to as the “pickle lady.” She enjoyed gardening, and canned her harvest, feeding her family for the year. Ervin and Minnie spent many afternoons fishing on Lake Wausau with the family. To this day, her son and grandsons still love the sport. Minnie loved to play games, especially card games (especially when she was winning). She was an avid embroidery, crochet and quilting artist and happily shared the product of her talent with family and friends. Her friends in the deaf community and her church were an important part of Minnie’s life.

She worked at Marathon Battery and several other businesses over the years, culminating in her job of seventeen years as a prep cook at Emma Krumbee’s in Rib Mountain. Her fierce work ethic is one of the many legacies she installed in her children. There were many evenings she left for work in the sleet and snow and still made it on time. She took pride in her children’s accomplishments and they were often the topic of many conversations.

Survivors include her children, Lloyd (Deborah) Jaeger, TN and their children, Stephanie, Derek, Matthew, and Kevin; Marie (Gary) Kickbusch, Rib Mountain and their children, Justin and Brandon and the late Larry Jaeger’s children, Hollie, Beth, and Andrew. Minnie was also blessed with 15 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her loving husband, Ervin, she was preceded in death by her son Larry Jaeger and her brother, Vilas Habeck.

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Rib Mountain Lutheran Church, Wausau (227150 Harrier Avenue) The Rev. Tim Swanson will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with service to follow the visitation. Interment at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Minnie’s name. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.petersonkraemer.com

The service will also be live streamed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5C_Op-xU-Ws

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Wausau Manor for the compassion and care shown to our mother throughout the years, and to the visiting nurses and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice for their grace and empathy in her final days.

Jeanette G. Peters

Jeanette G. Peters, 93, Wausau, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Mount View Care Center, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born January 9, 1929 in Wausau, daughter of the late Alfred and Anna (Kolbe) Hendrickson. On June 28, 1947, she married Lawrence Peters, whom she met on a blind date while he was on leave during the war. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary at Mount View with a small family gathering.

Jeanette enjoyed her role as a homemaker and was forever devoted to her family. She nurtured not only her children, but her grandchildren and great-grandchildren over the years. She was an accomplished seamstress. Her creativity and style were apparent in the clothing and family items she created on her sewing machines.

Survivors include, her husband, Lawrence; five children, Alan (Crystal) Peters, Merrill, Catherine (David) Edens, Weston, Audrey (Matthew Klimek) Brum, Minocqua, Paul (Patty) Peters, Wausau and Susanne (Lee) Knight, Barron; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Robert J. Fields

Robert James Fields, 78. Passed away November 3rd, 2022, peacefully in his sleep, while surrounded by loved ones.

Bob was born August 9th, 1944, in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to parents Howard and Dorothy Fields. He is survived by his loving wife Mary, sons Bart and Luke, daughters Mandy and Bobbie Jo, and sister Barbara. Bob is also remembered by his 4 grandchildren, Logan, Caleb, Jazmine and Jordan.

Bob is preceded in death by his father Howard, his mother Dorothy, stepfather Clifford (Bud) Burgeson and brother Richard.

Bob retired from a long career in real-estate, eventually owning his own business, he enjoyed selling many homes to many people over the years. Bob was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved spending time with his family and friends sitting around a campfire in campgrounds around Wisconsin. Bob enjoyed reading novels, watching old movies and the Packers on Sundays with his family.

Bob will be extremely missed by those who loved him.

A celebration of life will be held at Pittsville Crossroads Church on Saturday, November 12th, 2022, with visitation at 3:00 p.m., service at 4:30p.m., and celebration dinner following.

“In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials/donations be directed to Crossroads Church of Pittsville.”

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Margaret R. Sealy

Margaret Sealy, 61 of Barbados passes away on November 3, 2022 with her loving daughter by her side. She was the daughter of Violet Sealy, Barbados.

She is survived by her two daughters, Charlene Sealy, Weston & Byanca Sealy, Barbados, Sibling’s; Kenneth “Elvis” Sealy & Glyne Sealy.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Violet Sealy and 9 siblings.

She leaves many friends to mourn here in the US, Barbados and Jamaica.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave., Schofield on Thursday, November 10, 2022, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Service at 11:00 a.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Irene Igers

Irene Jaeger Igers passed away on November 6, 2022, at Mt. View Care Center, Wausau. She was born June 14, 1932, to Lawrence and Eva Jaeger in Pierce County, North Dakota, one of fourteen children. She attended High School at St. Francis’ Academy, Hankinson, North Dakota. After High School she joined the community of Franciscan Sisters of Hankinson. She worked in hospitals in North Dakota as a nursing assistant and Licensed Practical Nurse. In 1969 she graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Joseph’s Hospital, Minot, North Dakota.

She then participated in a Clinical Pastoral Education program at the North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown, North Dakota. On August 18, 1971 she married Jack Igers in St. Anne’s Church, Kimball, Minnesota. She subsequently worked in the University of Iowa psychiatric hospital in Iowa City, Iowa and Iowa Lutheran Hospital, Des Moines, Iowa.

She moved to Wausau, Wisconsin in 1973 and worked as a registered nurse at the Wausau Medical Center and the Marshfield Clinic until her retirement.

She was the mother of two children, Brad, of Lynnwood, Washington (partner, Megan James) and Shawn, deceased. One granddaughter, Harper, of Lynnwood, Washington. She is survived by her husband, Jack, and one sibling, Christ, of Fargo, North Dakota.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Anne’s Church, Wausau at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 1 with visitation at the church from 9:30 until the time of service.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

David G. Pranke Sr.

David G. Pranke Sr., 94, died on Monday, November 7, 2022 at his home.

David was born on May 15, 1928, in Antigo, the son of George and Vera (Wickman) Pranke.

On September 13, 1952, David was united in marriage to Beverly Beck in St. Louis, MO. She preceded him in death on October 30, 1988. David was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War.

David and his brother, Edwin, owned and operated Pranke Brothers Salvage Yard, Town of Almon. He loved throwing horseshoes, shooting pool and spending time with friends. David also enjoyed just being outdoors.

David is survived by his children, Marian (Doug) Kohl, Deanna (Colin) Byrnes, David (Kala) Pranke Jr. and Julie Pranke; five grandchildren, Casey Beyersdorf, Kavit Beyersdorf, Derek Pranke, Kara Lehman and Branden Schultz; eight great-grandchildren, Alexis, Adin and Mason Pranke, Emalee, Easton, Braxon and Kinlie Beyersdorf and Ethan Lehman, as well as other relatives and friends.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; parents; siblings, Fern Bernarde, Edwin Pranke and Lorraine Dieck and special friend, Lois Zutavern.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Clifford Kessen will preside. Burial will be in the Town of Almon Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 9 AM until the time of service. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.