WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of the 2022 ATHENA Leadership Award and ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award. The recipients were named during a program held on Wednesday, November 9 at the Jefferson Street Event Center in Wausau.

The ATHENA Leadership Award and the ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award are presented annually to women or men in recognition of their professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.

Heather Martell, a Branch Manager at Peoples State Bank, was named the recipient of the 2022 ATHENA Leadership Award.

“This was my fourth nomination and every time I’ve been nominated, it has meant something to me.” said Martell. “When you know your power, your worth, and you know you are worthy – you are unstoppable. When you make sure a woman knows she is powerful, that knows her worth, and knows that she is worthy – she is unstoppable, too. Here’s to unstoppable women!”

The finalists for the 37th annual ATHENA Leadership Award were:

Swati Biswas

Jacqui McElroy

Jessica Meadows

Olivia Hill, Executive Director of the Wausau Conservatory of Music, was named the recipient of the 2022 ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award.

“I’m honored. None of these things are possible without the people around you.” said Hill. “When I came to this community a few years ago with my family, I decided that this community is so worthy of my time and my support. I always believe that community support and reinvesting in the community that you live in is a key. Everyone here is making that possible.”

The finalists for the 14th annual ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award were:

Katie Jones

Katy Lang

Gina Neiter

Jessica Scharfenberg

Alisha Triepke

All of this year’s finalists were profiled in live interviews streamed through the Chamber’s Facebook page and are archived on the Chamber’s YouTube channel.

Robin Hegg, Director of Human Resources at Greenheck and the recipient of the 2021 ATHENA Leadership Award, and Katie Felch, Associate Vice President of Marketing, Public Relations and Legislative Advocacy at Northcentral Technical College and the recipient of the 2021 ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award, presented the awards to this year’s recipients. Melissa Langbehn and Brittany Slaughter of News 9 WAOW served as the emcees for this year’s event.

The ATHENA Leadership Award Program’s platinum sponsor was O’Malley Cadillac Honda, the gold sponsors were Ameriprise Financial – Wausau – Cornerstone Advisors, The Dirks Group and UMR, the silver sponsors were Ansay & Associates LLC, BAIRD – Wausau, IncredibleBank, Runkel Abstract & Title Co and Sutton Transport, Inc, and the bronze sponsors were REI Engineering Inc and Ruder Ware LLSC. The media sponsor was WAOW/WYOW Television Inc.

For more information, visit WausauChamber.com.