WAUSAU – When parents are separated from their children, they often go through court-ordered steps to rehabilitate their lives in order to become reunited. Requirements imposed by the court can include parenting education, AODA or mental health treatment, supervised and unsupervised visitation with their children, cooperation with a case manager and safe and adequate housing. But a number of parents find themselves unable to have their children back even when they meet the requirements – because they cannot secure safe housing.

At 10 a.m. on Nov. 11, host Shereen Siewert welcomes Marathon County Department of Social Services Director Vicki Tylka and Wood County Human Services Department Director Brandon Vruwink for a look at foster care in central Wisconsin and the two-year Family Keys pilot program, which provides transitional housing for families. Participants are reunited with their children and receive assistance so they can ultimately transition to permanent housing.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.